Hair oiling is one of the most ancient and trusted beauty rituals, but many of us aren’t doing it right. Simply slathering oil on your scalp and rinsing it off after a few hours might not give you the thick, nourished locks you’re hoping for. According to hair care experts, oiling your hair is a multi-step ritual, and when done correctly, it can significantly improve hair thickness, shine, and scalp health.

Here’s the ultimate hair oiling routine you should follow for maximum results.

Step 1: Choose the Right Oil for Your Hair Type

Not all oils work the same way for every scalp. Based on your hair concern, choose oils that deliver targeted benefits:

Coconut Oil: Deeply penetrates the hair shaft, great for all hair types.

Castor Oil: Excellent for hair growth and thickness.

Almond Oil: Rich in vitamin E, ideal for damaged and frizzy hair.

Jojoba Oil: Balances sebum production, good for oily scalp.

Amla/Bhringraj Oil: Strengthens roots and prevents premature greying.

Pro Tip: Mix two or three oils for added benefits. A popular combo? Coconut + castor + a few drops of rosemary essential oil.

Step 2: Warm the Oil Slightly

Warm oil penetrates better and improves blood circulation when massaged onto the scalp.

Heat oil using the double boiler method (never microwave directly).

Make sure it’s comfortably warm, not hot, to avoid scalp burns.

Step 3: Detangle Your Hair First

Brushing your hair gently before oiling helps reduce breakage during the massage and makes oil application easier.

Step 4: Section Your Hair

Divide your hair into small sections for even oil distribution. This ensures that both your scalp and hair strands get the nourishment they need.

Step 5: Massage It Right

This is the most crucial step. Apply oil to the scalp with your fingertips and gently massage in circular motions for 10-15 minutes.

Do not scratch your scalp.

Use your palms to smooth oil down the length of your hair.

Flip your head upside down to increase blood flow to the scalp.

Pro Tip: Use a wide-tooth comb to evenly spread the oil from roots to ends.

Step 6: Let It Sit, But Not Too Long

Leaving oil overnight can be beneficial but only if it’s light oil and your scalp isn’t prone to buildup.

Normal Hair: Leave on for 2–4 hours or overnight.

Oily/Dandruff-Prone Scalp: 1–2 hours is enough.

Cover your head with a shower cap or soft cotton cloth to avoid staining your pillow.

Step 7: Rinse Thoroughly, Twice if Needed

Oil can trap dirt and grime if not washed off properly.

Use a mild, sulphate-free shampoo.

You may need to shampoo twice to remove all traces of oil.

Avoid hot water, use lukewarm or cool water instead.

Step 8: Don’t Skip Conditioner

Even after oiling, your strands need moisture sealing. Apply conditioner to mid-lengths and ends to lock in hydration.

Step 9: Air Dry for Best Results

Avoid heat styling immediately after oiling. Let your hair air dry naturally for that soft, shiny post-oiling glow.

Step 10: Frequency Matters

For dry or damaged hair: 2-3 times a week.

For oily scalp or fine hair: Once a week is enough.

Hair oiling isn’t just a task, it’s a ritual. When done correctly, it can transform your hair game completely. Don’t just slap on oil and hope for magic. Follow this full routine to deeply nourish your strands and bring out the thick, luscious hair you’ve been dreaming of.

Let your next oiling session be more than just a rushed habit, make it your self-care moment!