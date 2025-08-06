Think You Can Skip Sunscreen On Cloudy Days? Experts Reveal Why That’s Damaging Your Skin

When the rain starts pouring and the skies turn grey, it’s tempting to think sunscreen is no longer necessary. After all, the sun isn’t even visible, right? Wrong. According to dermatologists, this is one of the most common skincare mistakes people make during the monsoon season. Just because you can't see the sun doesn’t mean UV rays aren’t affecting your skin.

UV Rays Don’t Disappear with the Clouds

Dr Vikram Lahoria, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Advisor at Ceuticoz, warns that up to 80% of the sun’s harmful UV rays can still penetrate through cloud cover. "Even when it’s gloomy outside, both UVA and UVB rays can damage your skin. These rays are notorious for causing tanning, sunburns, premature ageing, and even skin cancer," he explains.

While UVB rays are more intense in summer, UVA rays are present all year round, regardless of the weather. These rays penetrate deeper into the skin, contributing to long-term damage and premature aging. So, that cloudy, rainy afternoon still calls for sun protection.

What Exactly Is a Monsoon-Proof Sunscreen?

“Monsoon-proof sunscreen means it holds up in humidity, rain, and sweat,” says Dr Vikram. “Typical sunscreens may wash off when exposed to rain or moisture in the air. But water-resistant or gel-based sunscreens stay put, protecting your skin even during heavy downpours.”

Opt for matte-finish or gel-based formulations during monsoon, they feel lighter, less greasy, and are more comfortable on oily or acne-prone skin.

SPF Still Matters Even When It’s Raining

Wondering what SPF to use on a cloudy day? Dr Vikram advises, “Go for SPF 30 at the minimum, and SPF 50 if you have sensitive skin or pigmentation issues.” Also, check for PA ratings (Protection Grade of UVA). A PA+++ or higher is ideal to guard against the deep-penetrating UVA rays that stay constant throughout the year.

Don’t Just Apply Once, Reapply Often

Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket, Delhi, reveals a major myth-buster: He says, "Applying sunscreen once in the morning isn’t enough, especially during monsoon. If you’re stepping outdoors, even briefly, you need to reapply every 3 to 4 hours, as sweat and rain can wear it off faster."

Tip: Keep a travel-sized tube of sunscreen in your bag so you're always prepared.

Your Face Isn’t the Only Area at Risk

Dr Vikram highlights a crucial point: “People often ignore their neck, arms, ears, and feet when applying sunscreen, but these areas are just as vulnerable.” If you're wearing short sleeves or open footwear, those spots are exposed to UV rays too. Apply a generous amount of sunscreen 20 minutes before heading out, covering all exposed skin.

Rain or Shine, Sunscreen Is Your Skin’s Best Friend

Dr Jangid concludes, "Sunscreen isn’t just a summer essential, it’s a year-round skincare hero. During monsoon, a broad-spectrum, water-resistant SPF will shield your skin from invisible UV threats that sneak past the clouds.

So, the next time you step out under overcast skies or monsoon drizzle, don’t ditch the SPF. Make it your rainy-day ritual and give your skin the consistent protection it needs to stay healthy, youthful, and radiant."