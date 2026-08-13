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World Organ Donation Day 2026: Experts reveal myths around age, illness and organ donation eligibility

Organ donation is not limited to young or perfectly healthy individuals, as eligibility is decided through detailed medical evaluation. People with common health conditions or past illnesses may still be able to donate and help save lives.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
World Organ Donation Day 2026: Experts reveal myths around age, illness and organ donation eligibility
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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World Organ Donation Day 2026: Experts reveal myths around age, illness and organ donation eligibility
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