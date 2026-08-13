/World Organ Donation Day 2026: Experts reveal myths around age, illness and organ donation eligibility

Organ donation is often surrounded by confusion and myths, leading many people to believe they are not eligible to donate. However, experts say that being a donor is not about being perfectly healthy. It is a medical decision made after proper evaluation, and more people may be eligible than they think.
According to Dr Rajesh Dey is the Director of Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences, Robotic Surgery, and Paediatric Liver Transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali, one of the biggest misconceptions is that only young and completely healthy individuals can become organ donors. In reality, organ donation does not depend on how “perfectly healthy” a person has been.
Dr Dey explains that, “A common misconception is that only young, super-healthy people can be donors. In reality, organ donation is not a test of whether someone has lived a perfectly healthy life.”
Many people assume that having conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure makes them ineligible, but that is not always true.
Dr Dey explains, “People living with common conditions such as controlled hypertension, diabetes or obesity are not automatically excluded from donation. Similarly, older age by itself does not necessarily prevent someone from becoming a donor. Transplant teams evaluate the health and function of each organ, the donor’s medical history, medications, infections and other factors to determine whether an organ can be safely transplanted.”
Dr Dey highlights that, "Organ donation is assessed individually for each organ, not as a whole."
“This individual assessment is important, as one donor may have more than one organ. This is important to do on an individual basis because one donor could have several organs deemed suitable while another could have only certain organs or tissues that can be donated. If you have a medical condition that affects one organ, that doesn't automatically make all other organs not suitable.”
Even people with a history of illness or surgery should not assume they are ineligible.
“Past illnesses also need to be considered in context. A history of a previous illness, surgery or chronic condition does not automatically rule out donation. Specialist teams use clinical investigations and established safety protocols to determine whether donation is appropriate and whether there could be any risk to the recipient,” says Dr Dey.
There are different processes for living donors and deceased donors, and both involve careful evaluation.
Dr Dey further added, “There is also an important distinction between living and deceased donation. Living organ donors are carefully screened for health to ensure they are not putting their own health at unacceptable risk by donating an organ (such as a kidney or part of a liver). This evaluation may be especially relevant for people who have underlying medical conditions.”
Doctors also advise families not to make assumptions during difficult times.
“For families, it’s just as important to not assume eligibility at the time of a loved one’s death. The medical team can also decide if donation is possible, even if someone has been unwell or elderly. The final decision is made by specialist transplant professionals after appropriate assessment.”
The key message this Organ Donation Day is simple and important.
Dr Dey explains, “The message this Organ Donation Day is simple: do not decide that you are 'not healthy enough' to donate before medical professionals have assessed you. Organ donation is not about being a perfect donor; it is about whether an organ is medically suitable and can safely help someone in need.”
Organ donation can offer hope and a second chance at life to many patients.
“Sometimes, what one person considers a health limitation may still leave another person with the possibility of a second chance at life.”
Organ donation is a life-saving act that goes beyond myths and assumptions. Experts stress that eligibility should always be determined by medical professionals, not personal doubts. By staying informed and open to the possibility, more people can help save lives and make a meaningful difference.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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