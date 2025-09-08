THIS Blood Type Is A Mosquito Magnet – Here’s Why!

You must have heard from some people in your home or office that mosquitoes bite them more. Often people joke that your blood is sweeter and that is why mosquitoes bite more. Do you know that people of some blood groups are bitten more by mosquitoes? Let us know which blood group people are bitten more by mosquitoes and why?

Mosquitoes prey on people with this blood group.

Mosquitoes bite people with blood group O more often. According to reports, mosquitoes are more attracted to the smell and microbiota of the skin.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mosquitoes use their sharp senses to detect:

Carbon dioxide (from your breath)

Body heat

Lactic acid in sweat

And, crucially, blood group antigens secreted by the skin

Type O individuals secrete more compounds that are enticing to mosquitoes. So while you’re just minding your business, you might be sending out a buffet invitation to nearby bugs.

People who sweat a lot

sweat a lot during the rainy season which is also the reason why mosquitoes bite. Actually, lactic acid and ammonia are found in sweat which attracts mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes bite people who drink alcohol

more. Apart from this, mosquitoes are also attracted by the colour of clothes. Mosquitoes are attracted to dark coloured clothes like black, dark purple etc.

Carbon dioxide

Mosquitoes also like the smell of carbon dioxide very much. Female mosquitoes easily recognize the smell of carbon dioxide with their sensing organs. Due to this smell, mosquitoes are attracted towards humans.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)



