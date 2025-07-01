This Deadliest Fish Is Banned In India – But It’s Still Ending Up On Your Plate

New Delhi: In many parts of India, especially when the rains roll in, fish markets come alive. Stalls brim with Hilsa, rohu and catla. The air smells of salt, rain and spice. Families line up to grab fresh catch for dinner. But among these familiar names, there is one fish health officials hope you never find. One that should not be there. One that is banned and dangerous.

They call it Thai Mangur.

On the surface, it looks like just another catfish. But this breed has earned a notorious reputation. The government has already declared it illegal to farm, sell or consume. It has been blacklisted across the country for one reason – it can make people sick. Gravely sick. Doctors and fishery officers have long warned that Thai Mangur can carry cancer risks. It is not just the fish itself. It is how it is raised.

In a surprising number of situations, growers give it spoiled meat, leftover kitchen scraps and even bits of slaughtered birds. They often stir in leafy greens, such as spinach, just to mask the smell a little. What ends up in the ponds flows into the flesh. And that, experts believe, could spell disaster for human health.

There is another layer to the alarm. This breed does not belong here. It was brought from abroad. And it has no interest in sharing space. Thai Mangur devours smaller fish, feasts on native species and wipes out biodiversity. The National Green Tribunal had seen enough. It pulled the plug in 2000, banning its cultivation. But the fish never quite disappeared.

Across local markets, especially in towns where enforcement is weak, Thai Mangur still shows up. It is cheap. It grows fast. It brings profits. But the cost – ecological and medical – is steep.

Studies suggest that this one species alone has caused a 70% collapse in India’s native freshwater fish population. In some lakes, traditional fish varieties have simply vanished. The waters turn foul. The fish turn toxic. The food chain breaks.

And that is not all. Thai Mangur is a carrier. It spreads parasites like argulosis, which affect other fish in the area. Entire aquaculture systems have crashed because of these outbreaks. Farmers lose their ponds. Villages lose their livelihood.

Government agencies, especially fisheries departments in states like Uttar Pradesh, have started crackdowns. Awareness campaigns are ongoing. Some violators have been fined. Others have been warned. But the battle is far from over.

So the next time you stop by the fishmonger, take a second look. Ask questions. Know what you are buying. Because behind one cheap fillet could hide a health hazard and an environmental tragedy still unfolding.