This Man Lost 35 Kg, Reveals His Diet Plan And Workout Secrets - His Real-Life Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You

In a world full of quick fixes and fad diets, real transformation stories stand out. Meet a man who started his fitness journey at 118 kg and, through sheer persistence and a complete lifestyle overhaul, dropped 35.5 kg over two years and four months. From breaking emotional eating patterns to staying consistent through plateaus, his story is a testament to patience, discipline, and the power of believing in yourself. In this candid Q&A, he opens up about his diet, workout routine, biggest challenges, and what it truly takes to turn your life around.

Q: Can you share with us your journey towards achieving your weight loss transformation?

Absolutely. My journey has been a blend of patience, persistence, and self-discovery. I started at 118 kg, fully aware that something needed to change—not just physically, but mentally. It wasn’t an overnight decision, but a steady shift towards building sustainable habits. Over the course of 2 years and 4 months, I committed to a complete lifestyle change, and that’s when real transformation began—not just in my weight, but in the way I lived and thought.

Q: What inspired you to embark on this journey?

Honestly, it was my own reflection. I’d look in the mirror and feel disconnected—not just from my physical self, but from the confidence and energy I once had. I felt sluggish, unhappy, and stuck. That internal discomfort became my biggest motivator. I didn’t want to just look better—I wanted to feel better. That’s when I found FITTR and decided to make a change. It wasn’t about fitting a mold; it was about becoming the best version of me.

Q: How much did you weigh before and how much do you weigh now?

I began at 118 kg, and today, I weigh 82.5 kg. That’s a 35.5 kg drop, but every kilogram represents more than weight—it reflects my growth, my struggles, my commitment, and the countless choices that added up over time.

Q: How long did it take you to transform yourself?

It took 2 years and 4 months. And no, the path wasn’t always linear. There were plateaus, tough weeks, and life’s curveballs. But consistency, my coach’s guidance, and a mindset focused on long-term change helped me stay the course. When you look at it as a lifestyle rather than a race, it becomes manageable—and even enjoyable.

Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced along the way?

Breaking old patterns was the hardest part. Late-night cravings, emotional eating, skipping workouts—they were deeply ingrained habits. The scale sometimes wouldn’t budge for weeks, which was frustrating. But that’s when my coach, Lavesh Bhagtani, stepped in with perspective and strategies. He helped me reframe challenges as learning moments. And slowly, I replaced those old habits with healthier, empowering ones.

Q: How did you stay motivated throughout your journey?

Motivation came in waves, but discipline kept me going. I reminded myself constantly of why I started. I took progress photos, celebrated small wins, and leaned on the unwavering support of my coach. Every time I felt my energy levels rise, or noticed my clothes fitting better, it reignited my drive. Eventually, the process became rewarding in itself.

Q: Can you tell us about your diet and exercise regimen?

My plan was structured but realistic. Lavesh designed a nutrition plan tailored to my lifestyle, ensuring I got the right balance of proteins, carbs, and fats, without feeling deprived. Workouts were a mix of weight training and cardio, with the focus on building strength over time. The plan evolved as I progressed, which kept things fresh and sustainable.

Q: Did you encounter any setbacks? How did you deal with them?

Definitely. There were weeks when progress stalled or life threw unexpected challenges. But instead of panicking, we adapted. My coach helped me pivot my plans without guilt or pressure. I learned that setbacks are part of the journey—they’re not roadblocks, just speed bumps. Viewing them this way helped me stay grounded and committed.

Q: What advice do you have for others starting a similar journey?

Start small. Stay consistent. And most importantly, trust the process. You don’t need to be perfect—you just need to keep going. Focus on your “why” and let that be your anchor. Don’t rush it. Results come with time, and the journey shapes you just as much as the destination does.

Q: How has your life changed since achieving your goals?

I feel lighter in every way—not just physically, but emotionally and mentally. I have more energy, deeper confidence, and a genuine appreciation for the discipline and health that got me here. My transformation has redefined how I live my life—every day feels more intentional, more alive, and more aligned with who I truly want to be.

Transformations like these don’t come from quick fixes—they come from consistent action, self-belief, and the right support. This journey reminds us that while the path may be long, it’s filled with powerful lessons that last a lifetime. If he can do it, so can you.

(Also Read: How This 42-Year-Old Marketing Executive Lost 22 Kg Without Crash Diets Or Quitting His Job — His Real-Life Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You)

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)