THIS Morning Ghee Drink Can Give Better Results Than 'Expensive Skincare Products,' Nutritionist Shares Secret To Radiant Skin

Ghee, a staple in Indian households for centuries, is now being hailed as a powerful natural remedy for skin and gut health. Packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vital nutrients, ghee has long been associated with numerous health benefits. According to nutritionist Juhi Arora, consuming a spoonful of ghee with warm water every morning can deliver better results than expensive skincare products and supplements.

The Benefits of Having Ghee with Water in the Morning

Juhi Arora emphasizes that incorporating ghee into your morning routine can transform your skin and digestive health. She states, “If you have this regularly for two months, I can guarantee that you will stop relying on expensive skincare products and collagen supplements.”

She explains that when we wake up, our body requires healthy fat to kickstart digestion and nourish the cells. “The best way to do this? Give your body the exact amount of good fat it needs, and that is nothing but one teaspoon of ghee.”

Drinking ghee mixed with warm water on an empty stomach helps in multiple ways:

→ Deep Skin Nourishment: Ghee is loaded with essential fatty acids and vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which contribute to skin hydration and elasticity, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

→ Detoxification and Digestion: It helps flush out toxins from the body, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

→ Gut Health Improvement: Ghee contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes a healthy gut lining and supports digestion.

→ Anti-Inflammatory Benefits: The rich antioxidant profile helps fight oxidative stress, reducing inflammation and skin allergies.

→ Boosts Immunity and Energy: The healthy fats provide sustained energy levels, keeping you active throughout the day.

Juhi also highlights that this tip is especially useful for brides-to-be who want to achieve that radiant pre-wedding glow, as well as individuals struggling with persistent skin allergies and gut issues.

Is Ghee on an Empty Stomach Good for Gut Health?

While many people swear by traditional remedies, health experts caution that a balanced approach is key. Evidence-based strategies for gut health include consuming adequate fiber, probiotics, and staying hydrated. Nutritionist Suhani explains, “If you're experiencing persistent gut or skin issues, it's always best to consult a healthcare professional rather than relying solely on traditional remedies. A specialist can offer personalized guidance based on your specific health needs.”

Watch the video here:

How to Incorporate Ghee into Your Diet

If you’re looking to include ghee in your routine but are unsure how to begin, here are a few simple ways:

→ Start with one teaspoon of pure ghee mixed in warm water every morning.

→ Use ghee as a cooking fat instead of refined oils for a nutrient boost.

→ Add a few drops to your rice, dal, or rotis to enhance flavor and nutrition.

→ Use it as a natural moisturizer by applying a small amount to dry skin or lips.

The ancient practice of consuming ghee is gaining popularity for a reason—it is a powerhouse of nutrients that support overall health. While skincare products and supplements have their place, natural remedies like ghee provide long-term benefits without harmful chemicals. However, it’s important to listen to your body and seek medical advice if needed. If glowing skin and a healthy gut are your goals, this simple yet powerful morning ritual might just be the game-changer you need!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)