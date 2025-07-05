THIS Simple Drink For Your Mom After 50- Fitness Coach Shares For A Better Healthy Morning
Fitness coach Navneeth shares a powerful smoothie recipe with 5 foods to keep moms after 50 energised, pain-free, and ready to take on the day.
Trending Photos
"If you want your mother to be pain-free and full of energy after 50, you need to make sure she eats these five foods every single day. The best part? You don't have to serve them separately, just blend them into one smoothie and give it to her first thing in the morning, even before her coffee," says Navneeth in his post.
Here's list of ingredients mentioned in the post:
1. Frozen banana
Provides clean, natural energy without the dreaded sugar crash. It's packed with potassium, which aids muscle recovery, keeps the body hydrated, and helps prevent those annoying leg cramps.
2. Dates
These natural multivitamins are loaded with iron, magnesium, and fibre. Just two dates can curb sugar cravings later in the day, keeping her energy steady.
3. Greek yoghurt
Rich in protein to help rebuild muscles after a night's rest. It's also full of prebiotics that improve digestion, reduce bloating, and support a strong immune system.
4. Cinnamon
Just a pinch goes a long way, it reduces inflammation in joints and muscles and helps regulate blood sugar, which is key for stable energy and mood throughout the day.
5. Protein powder
Adds a powerful punch of complete protein to preserve lean muscle, fight fatigue, and speed up recovery. It's a fast and effective way to fuel her day.
Simply blend all these ingredients together into a delicious smoothie and serve it fresh.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv