Thrombophilia In Pregnancy: How To Manage Blood Clot Risks For A Healthy Future

With pregnancy comes huge life changes, both emotional and physical. One of the body’s natural changes is increased clotting of blood to minimize bleeding risks during childbirth. For most women, this change is beneficial. But for women with thrombophilia, a condition where the blood is more likely to clot, the risk can touch a danger zone, necessitating early detection and mindful clinical management of the condition.

Understanding Thrombophilia and Its Impact

Thrombophilia can be inherited through genetic traits or acquired later in life because of certain medical conditions. Often, it remains unnoticed in the absence of pregnancy, its effects can get more noticeable after a woman has conceived.

Increased clotting affects blood flow to the placenta, making the expecting mother more prone to complications like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, poor fetal growth, or even pregnancy loss.

Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson & Chief IVF Consultant, Pristyn Care Ferticity, explains, “Pregnancy already makes a woman more prone to a hypercoagulable state, implying that the blood clots more easily as a protective mechanism. But in women with thrombophilia, this natural change can increase clotting risks majorly. Catching the condition early enables us to create a safe, personalized care plan.”

Identifying Risk Factors and Warning Signs

Many women with thrombophilia may not have any obvious signs initially, that’s why awareness is necessary. A personal or family history of clotting disorders, multiple unexplained miscarriages, or certain pregnancy complications should prompt screening. In some scenarios, warning signs like swelling, leg pain, or sudden breathlessness can be due to clot formation and call for immediate attention.

Management Tips for a Safe & Healthy Pregnancy

When equipped with the right information and strategies, thrombophilic women can easily go through pregnancies. Effective tips include the following:

Medication: The Doctor prescribed low-dose anticoagulant therapy for preventing the formation of blood clots

Regular Monitoring: Regular blood tests to check clotting factors/parameters.

Imaging: With Ultrasound and Doppler scans, gynecologists track placental blood circulation.

Lifestyle Guidance: Safe and light physical activity, hydration, and avoiding prolonged inactivity or sedentary lifestyle..

“Every journey of pregnancy is unique and there is no comparison at all,” says Dr. Gupta. “We personalise the IVF treatment plan based on the woman’s medical history and the type of thrombophilia. The goal is to prevent clot-related complications without compromising delivery safety.”

Preparing for Delivery and Postpartum Care

As delivery approaches, doctors may adjust anticoagulant medication to minimise bleeding risk during childbirth. Treatment is often resumed soon after birth, as the postpartum period remains a high-risk phase for clotting—lasting up to six weeks.

Dr Gupta further adds, “Thrombophilia in pregnancy may sound too scary to live with, however it’s manageable with awareness. With proper professional and emotional support, most women can look forward to safe deliveries and healthy babies.”

Thrombophilia does not have to derail pregnancy plans. With timely screening, personalised treatment, and close medical follow-up, women can move through their pregnancy with confidence. The focus goes beyond managing risks, it lies in ensuring a healthy future for both mother and child.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)