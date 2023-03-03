Tired Of The 9-5 Every Day? Visit 'Kairali- The Ayurvedic Healing Village', Palakkad And Rejuvenate Yourself

Kairali- The Ayurvedic Healing Village comfortably nestled in Palakkad, Kerala right in the arms of 60 acres of lush vegetation is tangible evidence of privacy and luxury with a jaw-dropping view. The view of Malampuzha Park and the gently flowing stream of Dhoni Waterfalls makes one forget all the city hassles and attain inner peace. Experience at the Healing Village is best described as a 'Return to Nature' where one wakes up feeling refreshed, recycled and rejuvenated. The retreat offers authentic ayurvedic therapies and wellness packages that rejuvenate and revitalize your cells and tissues internally.

The villas at this resort are built in a Vedic architectural style with a delightful swimming pool. All 30 villas are built according to the Zodiac sign and proper "Vaastu Shastra", with each having a distinctive design. The rooms have a unique exterior design with a perfect blend of holistic and modern styles, while the interior consists of items that offer peace of mind and soul. A rare and unique Valambari Conch is also placed in every villa to radiate positive vibrations to the body. All villas floor are coated with Red Oxide and have a natural cooling ability.

In Kairali Ayurvedic Health Resort guests cannot order whatever food they want but will have to stick to a strict diet following the restrictions prescribed by the doctor. Guests are served meals in portions here and the food is prepared using ayurvedic recipes. The resort offers 100% vegetarian food.

The resort has its own herbal garden. The retreat also has a conference hall that can accommodate 80 guests and a board room that can accommodate 20. Guests are provided with wifi so that they can also catch up on their work while enjoying nature in an ideal Ayurvedic retreat.

The health retreat boasts a high range of massages and exceptional Ayurvedic therapies. The massages are given on the recommendation of a highly motivated and committed doctor. While the masseurs are from the land of Ayurveda with expertise in Ayurvedic massages. The massages are done keeping in mind all the modern-day ailments like stress, respiratory problems, eye ailments, and skin diseases.

The health retreat has a separate hall for yoga practice and for the learning of Vedic philosophy. A yoga teacher is available to provide better meditation training and teaches yoga centered on five points-postures, breathing, relaxation, meditation, and diet. The whole yoga and meditation training helps a person to transform their life and provides confidence to introduce yoga into their lifestyle.

Kairali- The Ayurvedic Healing Village is specially designed for rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul through detoxification and a complete Ayurvedic package. The retreat also has special holistic therapies like Sirodhara, Dhanyamaladhara, Elakizhi, Pizhichil, and Abhyanga. While one can also take a 5-step cleaning treatment, which cleanses one's body of its toxins using purification processes like therapeutic vomiting, purgation, enema, nasal cleansing, and detoxification of the blood. The treatment here is a perfect combination of the traditional and Spiritual. The center has state-of-the-art facilities while remaining true to time-tested traditional methods of treatment.

Spending time at this unique Ayurvedic paradise will allow you to experience the authentic healing practice of ancient India, while at the same time relaxing in the lap of modern holistic luxury. Kairali Ayurvedic Health Resort believes in paying attention to the finest details to make your stay a truly memorable one.