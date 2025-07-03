There is profound impact of tobacco on respiratory health daily. Recognizing early warning signs is crucial, which include a chronic "smoker's cough," increased mucus production, shortness of breath with mild exertion, wheezing, frequent respiratory infections, and changes in voice. It is best to seek medical evaluation promptly, especially when one has a history of tobacco use.

Dr Abhijeet Singh, Senior Consultant and Assistant Professor, Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine ·Sharda Care Healthcity, Greater Noida shares about tobacco consumption and its impact on the respiratory system.

Long-term tobacco consumption and increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and lung cancer? Long-term tobacco use significantly elevates the risk of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and lung cancer. In COPD, tobacco smoke damages airways and air sacs, leading to emphysema (alveoli destruction) and chronic bronchitis (airway inflammation). This damage is irreversible, causing progressive breathing difficulties.

Regarding lung cancer, tobacco smoke contains carcinogens that damage lung cell DNA, leading to uncontrolled growth and tumours. The risk increases with smoking duration and intensity. Lung cancer is often diagnosed late.

Beyond COPD and lung cancer, tobacco also increases the risk of asthma exacerbation, bronchiectasis, and pulmonary fibrosis, other disease include; cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Number of cases due to tobacco consumption

At Sharda Care Healthcity due to patient privacy, a substantial number of patients with tobacco-related respiratory illnesses are treated. The burden is significant. Approximately 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco products in any form with annual global mortality of 8 million deaths each year. 28.6% (26.7 crore) of adult population in India is consuming tobacco. Every 5th adult uses smokeless tobacco, and every 10th adult smokes tobacco. Approximately 40% of patients coming to OPD observed to use tobacco in any form.

Advice for the younger generation

The younger generations of today especially children represent future of a nation tomorrow. Tobacco industries attract them with vibrant marketing strategies. Tobacco products in any form including electronic cigarettes/ vaping are injurious to health. Even low intensity tobacco usage is not safe for human body.