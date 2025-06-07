Too Hot To Handle: How Rising Heatwaves Are Putting Your Eye Health At Risk And What You Can Do

Global temperatures are climbing faster than ever, and while the immediate threats of heatwaves, like dehydration and heatstroke, often grab the headlines, a more silent and less-discussed danger is brewing: the impact of extreme heat on our eyes.

According to Dr Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon at Neytra Eye Centre in New Delhi, our eyes are exceptionally vulnerable to temperature shifts, especially during intense heat spells. From dry eyes to UV-induced damage and increased chances of infection, the consequences of ignoring eye care during heat waves can be long-term and serious.

The Overlooked Danger: How Heatwaves Affect Your Eyes

Dr Priyanka says, "Your eyes are 90% water and are constantly exposed to the environment, making them highly sensitive to fluctuations in temperature, air quality, and humidity." Here's how a heatwave can silently wreak havoc:

1. Dry Eyes: A Common but Misunderstood Issue

During a heatwave, the air becomes not only hotter but also drier. The moisture in your eyes evaporates more quickly, leading to a condition known as dry eye syndrome. Symptoms include:

- Burning or stinging sensations

- Redness and irritation

- A gritty or sandy feeling

- Blurred vision

Air conditioning, while offering relief from the heat, worsens the problem by further reducing indoor humidity. "It’s a double-edged sword," says Dr. Priyanka. “We use ACs to cool down, but we unknowingly dry out our eyes further.”

2. UV Radiation: The Invisible Eye Threat

The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays are strongest during a heatwave, and prolonged exposure without protection can lead to:

- Photokeratitis (sunburn of the cornea)

- Pinguecula and Pterygium (abnormal growths on the eye)

- Accelerated development of cataracts and macular degeneration

These are not just temporary issues, long-term UV damage can permanently impact vision.

3. Allergies on the Rise

Heatwaves often bring with them an increase in airborne pollutants and allergens. Combined with stagnant air and poor ventilation, this creates a breeding ground for allergic reactions like:

- Itching

- Watery or teary eyes

- Puffiness and swelling

- Eye fatigue

For individuals already prone to seasonal allergies, summer can feel unbearable without proper eye care.

4. Higher Risk of Infections

The heat and humidity are also ideal conditions for bacterial growth, especially around the eyelids and eyelashes. This can lead to:

- Styes

- Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

- Fungal infections in extreme cases

Eye infections during the summer tend to spread quickly, especially if personal hygiene or hand-to-eye contact isn’t maintained.

Expert-Recommended Tips to Protect Your Eyes During Heatwaves

To prevent or reduce the risk of eye damage during extreme heat, Dr Priyanka Singh offers essential protection guidelines:

1. Wear Sunglasses with 100% UV Protection

Choose wraparound styles for maximum coverage. They shield not only from direct sunlight but also from dust and wind that can irritate the eyes.

2. Stay Hydrated

Proper hydration ensures that your body, including your eyes, maintains adequate moisture levels. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water daily, especially when the heat is intense.

3. Use Lubricating Eye Drops

Also known as artificial tears, these help combat dryness and keep your eyes moist in both air-conditioned and naturally dry environments.

4. Avoid the Sun During Peak Hours

The sun is strongest between 10 AM and 4 PM. If you must go out, wear protective eyewear and seek shade as much as possible.

5. Use Protective Eyewear in Harsh Conditions

Whether you’re biking, gardening, or walking in dusty or windy areas, wear protective goggles or shields to avoid debris entering your eyes.

When to See a Doctor?

While most eye issues related to heatwaves are manageable with home care and prevention, Dr. Priyanka warns:

"If you experience persistent redness, excessive tearing, vision changes, swelling, or pain, do not delay. Seek professional help immediately. Eye issues can worsen quickly in hot weather."

A Future Where Eye Protection is Non-Negotiable

With climate change driving longer and more severe heatwaves, protecting your eyes is no longer just an optional health measure, it’s a necessary part of everyday wellness. The eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, and they deserve the same level of care as your skin or hydration during the summer.

So the next time you grab your sunscreen before heading out, don’t forget your UV-blocking sunglasses, hydrating eye drops, and a bottle of water. Because when the heat’s too hot to handle, your eyes feel it first.