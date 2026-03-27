Too much screen time? 8 early signs of eye strain that could be damaging your eyes

In today’s digital world, most of us spend hours looking at screens - whether it’s a phone, laptop, or TV. While technology makes life easier, too much screen time can put stress on your eyes. This condition, often called digital eye strain, can affect your comfort and productivity. Recognising the early symptoms can help you take action before it gets worse.

1. Tired or Heavy Eyes

One of the first signs of eye strain is feeling like your eyes are tired or heavy. After long screen use, your eyes may feel like they need rest, even if you’re not physically tired.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Dry Eyes

Staring at screens reduces how often you blink. This can make your eyes feel dry, itchy, or irritated. You may also feel a slight burning sensation.

3. Blurred Vision

If your vision becomes slightly blurry after using your phone or laptop for a long time, it could be due to eye strain. This usually improves after resting your eyes.

4. Headaches

Frequent headaches, especially after screen use, are a common symptom. This happens because your eyes are working harder to focus.

5. Watery Eyes

Sometimes, instead of dryness, your eyes may water excessively. This is your body’s way of trying to compensate for dryness and irritation.

6. Sensitivity to Light

You may notice discomfort in bright light or feel the need to lower screen brightness. Increased sensitivity to light is another early warning sign.

7. Difficulty Focusing

Switching focus between near and far objects may become harder. Your eyes may take longer to adjust, especially after prolonged screen time.

8. Neck and Shoulder Pain

Eye strain is often linked with poor posture. Looking at screens for long periods can cause neck and shoulder discomfort along with eye fatigue.

Tips to Prevent Eye Strain

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Adjust screen brightness and contrast.

Blink often to keep your eyes moist.

Keep your screen at eye level and maintain a proper distance.

Take regular breaks from screens.

Eye strain from screen time is common, but it shouldn’t be ignored. By recognising these early symptoms and making small changes in your daily routine, you can protect your eyes and stay comfortable while using digital devices. Taking care of your eyes today will help you avoid bigger problems in the future.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)