Toothache to immunity boost: Acharya Balkrishna reveals why ginger is a powerful everyday superfood

Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder & managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, is not just a scholar of Ayurveda, but also a prominent public figure. He has spent decades studying ancient texts and working on modern formulations. Recently, Acharya Balkrishna shared the wonderful and unique health benefits of a powerful herb: Ginger.

Ginger has incredible health benefits. It is also a staple in Indian households during the winter. From adrak wali chai to kadha, curries, tadka, tonics, and more, ginger has found a permanent spot in our lives. Acharya Balkrishna says, "From soothing toothaches and reducing pain to easing nausea. This humble spice has been celebrated for centuries for its ability to boost overall wellness."

When life gives you a toothache, reach for the spice rack! Acharya Balkrishna recently shared a simple but powerful tip on Facebook: if a sudden tooth pain hits during cold weather, press a small piece of fresh ginger between your teeth. Sounds simple, right? But this little trick is rooted in centuries of wisdom, and modern science is catching up.

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Spices aren’t just for flavour. Many of them are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that can boost your overall health. Among them, ginger stands out as a true multitasker.

Ginger comes from the rhizome of a flowering plant and originally hails from Southeast Asia. For over a thousand years, it has been a staple in Eastern medicine practices, and it is now a star ingredient in Indian, Asian, and Caribbean kitchens alike.

By looks alone, ginger doesn’t scream “health hero.” The root is gnarled and rough, resembling a smaller, twisted sweet potato. But once you taste it, or even just smell it, you’ll know it’s more than just a cooking companion.

Pain relief, naturally

The secret weapon in ginger is a compound called gingerol. It has antioxidant properties and can reduce inflammation. This makes ginger natural ally for pain relief especially for conditions like arthritis or menstrual cramps.

Studies have even shown that ginger can help with knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. However, there is a catch. Fresh ginger works best. When ginger is dried or cooked, gingerol changes into a different compound that is not as potent.

Interestingly, ginger is not like popping a painkiller for instant relief. Its effects build up over time.

Cold weather can sometimes trigger tooth pain. Acharya Balkrishna’s Facebook tip on pressing a small piece of ginger between the teeth uses ginger’s anti-inflammatory and mild analgesic properties to soothe discomfort. It’s simple, natural. And it has been in use in traditional medicine for ages.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)