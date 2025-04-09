Top 5 Endometriosis Myths Debunked By Expert: What Every Woman Should Know For Better Health

Endometriosis is a complex and often misunderstood condition that affects millions of women globally. WHO defines it as a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. Endometriosis can start at a person's first menstrual period and last until menopause.

Even though it is so widespread, there are still numerous myths that go around it—delaying diagnosis and effective treatment. Not only do they promote misinformation, but they also keep women suffering in agony and indecision. Dr Smeet Patel, Endometriosis Specialist at Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, breaks down the five most common myths and explains the medical truth behind them, helping women get the clarity and care they deserve.

Myth 1: Pregnancy Cures Endometriosis

This is perhaps the most widespread misconception. While pregnancy can temporarily ease symptoms due to the hormonal pause in menstruation (known as amenorrhea), it does not cure the disease. According to Dr Smeet, endometriosis often becomes active again postpartum, sometimes even worsening.

In fact, untreated endometriosis can complicate pregnancy, increasing the risk of miscarriage or preterm birth. “Before planning a pregnancy, it’s crucial to address endometriosis through expert excision surgery for better fertility outcomes,” says Dr Smeet.

Myth 2: Hysterectomy Will Cure Endometriosis

Removing the uterus might sound like a logical solution—but it’s not. Endometriosis involves tissue similar to the uterine lining growing outside the uterus—on ovaries, fallopian tubes, bowels, and more.

Dr Smeet emphasizes, “A hysterectomy may help with adenomyosis, but not endometriosis. Unless the lesions are properly removed through excision, the symptoms will come back.”

Myth 3: It Might Get Better with Time—Let’s Wait and See

Waiting is never the answer. Endometriosis is a progressive disease—it doesn’t magically go away. Many women are misdiagnosed or told their pain is normal, leading to years of unnecessary suffering.

“The longer you wait, the worse it can get—damaging organs, lowering fertility, and impacting daily life,” warns Dr Smeet. “Early intervention by a specialist is key.”

Myth 4: Medications Can Cure Endometriosis

While hormonal therapies and pain medications can offer temporary relief, they don’t cure the root of the problem. These treatments only suppress symptoms—they don’t remove the actual lesions.

“The only definitive treatment is expert excision surgery,” says Dr Smeet, “which removes the disease at its source, not just masks its symptoms.”

Myth 5: Menopause Will End Endometriosis

Think endo stops with menopause? Not always. Although estrogen levels decline, endometriosis lesions can produce their own estrogen, allowing the disease to persist—or even worsen.

“Symptoms may improve for some, but menopause is not a guaranteed fix,” explains Dr Smeet. “Proper diagnosis and treatment remain essential, regardless of age.”

Endometriosis is a serious health issue that demands accurate information and specialized care, not outdated myths. Experts urge women to trust their symptoms, seek evaluation, and know that with the right treatment, a pain-free life is possible.