Understanding Angina: A Key To Women’s Heart Health In India

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is often perceived as a condition that predominantly affects men. In reality, women are equally vulnerable, frequently experiencing symptoms such as angina—chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. Despite this, women continue to remain significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated, largely due to a lack of awareness.

In India, CAD stands as one of the leading causes of mortality, with a death rate 20–50% higher than the global average. As per WHO, over 4.77 million deaths in India were attributed to CAD in 2022. This statistic underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and proactive healthcare interventions, especially for women.

It is imperative to raise awareness about early detection and effective management of angina, to reduce the risk of severe cardiac events and improve long-term outcomes for patients—especially women, who are too often overlooked in cardiovascular care.

Angina, characterized by chest pain, pressure, heaviness or a squeezing sensation – is the most common symptom of CAD. It significantly impairs a patient's quality of life. Women often have atypical symptoms of angina —such as jaw or neck pain, fatigue, and discomfort outside the chest—which can make timely and accurate diagnosis more challenging. This may result in doctors offering symptomatic relief solutions without addressing underlying angina causes, which is intensified when patients ignore the existence of their symptoms.

Dr. Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India: “In recent years, increased research has deepened our understanding of the impact of gender on CAD. Women often face unique challenges to timely heart care— such as delays in seeking treatment—which can lead to higher risks. To address these challenges and enhance diagnosis and management of angina, Abbott, in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India (API), launched the OPTA (Optimal Treatment of Angina) tools. This is designed to ensure better care and improved outcomes for people living with angina.”

The three unique tools, including the OPTA clinical checklist, OPTA questionnaire, and OPTA approach, support angina’s diagnosis, prognosis, and medical management respectively. With API’s recommendation of the OPTA tools in clinical practice, will help healthcare professionals with timely diagnosis, which is the first step towards optimal management of angina.

Dr. Sarita Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director Cath Lab, Apollo Hospitals, Indore: “One major challenge to recognizing heart disease in women is the common myth that they’re naturally at lower risk. While it’s true that heart disease like CAD often manifest about a decade later than in men, this delay doesn’t mean women don’t get it. Educating women about the risks of heart disease and helping them recognize early warning signs can make a big difference. That’s why it’s so important to empower women with knowledge about lifestyle changes and the importance of timely medical care.”

Optimal and timely medical treatment can slow the disease progression, reduce symptoms, and enhance quality of life. As India faces the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, it is imperative to address the unique challenges women face in diagnosis, treatment, and disease management. Early detection and empowering women with the right information are key to reversing current trends and improving outcomes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)