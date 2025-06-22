Understanding The Link Between Anxiety And Neurodivergence In Kids

As the world moves forward and acknowledges the diversity of the human mind, understanding neurodiversity is the missing piece of the puzzle. This term refers to an individual’s natural differences in thinking, learning, communication, and information processing. It is not a disorder by itself but includes Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, Tourette’s syndrome, as well as sensory processing disorders. Most importantly, there is considerable evidence indicating that neurodivergent children usually have higher levels of anxiety when compared to their neurotypical counterparts.

Dr. Sonam Kothari, Paediatric Neurologist, Co-Founder and CEO of Butterfly Learnings shares the link between anxiety and neurodivergence in kids.

Research consistently shows that neurodivergent children experience significantly higher levels of anxiety than their neurotypical peers. Studies highlight that up to 80% of autistic children in clinical samples experience coexisting anxiety. Other research reveals that anxiety disorders develop in 40–50% of autistic individuals. Moreover, anxiety is present alongside ADHD in approximately 25% to 50% of children and teenagers, particularly among females.

Different factors contribute to the rise of anxiety in neurodivergent children. Many of these children, particularly those with autism and sensory processing disorders, experience heightened sensitivity to sensory stimuli. Everyday sensations—like sights, sounds, touch, smells, and tastes—can feel overwhelmingly strong.



Extended stress occurs when the brain struggles to manage environments that are too loud, too bright, or too chaotic. Even minor stimuli, like the hum of lights or a scratchy clothing tag, can provoke distress. This sensory overload can trigger fight, flight, or freeze responses, which closely resemble and intensify anxiety.

Social interactions can also be a potential trigger for anxiety. Engaging with peers and understanding social dynamics can pose challenges for children on the autism spectrum. Similar to children with ADHD, those with autism encounter various difficulties, exacerbated by tasks that may appear straightforward, such as completing work and adhering to daily routines, leading to feelings of significant difficulty, frustration, and anxiety when it comes to the fulfillment of expectations.

The way neurodivergent brains function often results in nervous systems that are easily overstimulated or overwhelmed, which correlates directly to feelings of anxiety.

Simply put, living in a neurotypical world is often stressful for neurodivergent children. Classrooms and peer interactions frequently require these children to adapt to systems not designed for them. The constant pressure to fit in, hide certain behaviours, and ‘mask’ traits causes distress and damages one’s self-esteem, leading to trauma.

Appreciating the link between neurodivergence and anxiety enables us to support effectively. All sensory needs must be met, including providing hyper-quiet spaces and using gentle lighting. Additionally, anxiety coping mechanisms like deep breathing and sensory tools heighten understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity. One important step is actively teaching social skills, respecting the student’s neurotype. Each child’s support needs are tailored in a way that allows anxiety, alongside other difficulties, to be managed. The right coping strategies alongside support enable children to confidently traverse their worlds.