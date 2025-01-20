Understanding The Risk Factors Of Cervical Cancer: A Healthcare Perspective On Prevention

Cervical cancer is a significant health concern that affects women worldwide, but its development is influenced by various risk factors. Understanding these risk factors is crucial for prevention and early detection. The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), though other factors such as smoking, a weakened immune system, multiple sexual partners, and long-term use of oral contraceptives can also increase the risk. By identifying these risk factors, women can take proactive steps toward reducing their risk and seeking early screening and vaccination options.

Dr Seema Singh, Senior Surgical Oncologist, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi shares the risk factors of cervical cancer, preventions and its lifestyle impact.

1. What are the primary risk factors for cervical cancer?

Dr Seema Singh: Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV). Other significant risk factors include early onset of sexual activity, having multiple sexual partners, a weakened immune system, smoking, and long-term use of oral contraceptives. Awareness of these factors is key to taking preventive measures.

2. How can women reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer?

Dr Seema Singh: Prevention begins with regular screening through Pap smears and HPV tests, which help detect precancerous changes early. Vaccination against HPV is another critical preventive measure, ideally administered before the onset of sexual activity. Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding smoking, and practicing safe sexual habits can significantly reduce risk.

3. What role does the HPV vaccine play in prevention?

Dr Seema Singh: The HPV vaccine is highly effective in protecting against the types of HPV that most commonly cause cervical cancer. It is recommended for girls and boys starting at ages 9-12, but it can also benefit individuals up to age 45. Vaccination is a cornerstone in reducing the global burden of cervical cancer.

4. Why is regular screening important?

Dr Seema Singh: Regular screening is crucial because cervical cancer often develops slowly and may not show symptoms in its early stages. Pap smears and HPV testing can identify abnormal cells or infections before they progress to cancer, enabling timely intervention and better outcomes.

5. How does lifestyle impact the risk of cervical cancer?

Dr Seema Singh: A healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular exercise, and maintaining a strong immune system can help lower the risk. Avoiding smoking is particularly important, as tobacco use can damage cervical cells and increase susceptibility to HPV infections.

6. What message would you like to share during Cervical Cancer Awareness initiatives?

Dr Seema Singh: Cervical cancer is highly preventable and treatable when detected early. Empowering women with knowledge about vaccination, screening, and healthy habits is essential to eliminating this disease as a public health threat. Together, we can achieve a cervical cancer-free future.