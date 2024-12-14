Understanding The Stages Of Lung Cancer And Treatment Options At Each Stage

Claiming an estimated 1.6 million lives every year, lung cancer remains one of the most widespread and life-threatening cancers worldwide. The disease accounts for 5.9% of all diagnosed cancer cases and is linked to 8.1% of cancer-related deaths. Early diagnosis and intervention are key to improving survival rate, but it often develops without noticeable symptoms until it reaches later stages. Familiarizing oneself with the stages of lung cancer and corresponding treatment options is important for parents and families to make informed choices for effective care.

Another way of examining lung cancer is by considering the two significant types with which the disease can be diagnosed that is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes for approximately eighty-five per cent of the cases, and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), which accounts for around five to ten per cent of the cases. Notably, these two types of lung cancers are associated with different progression rates, symptoms, and therapeutic measures. For example, the growth and spread of NSCLC is limited compared to that of the SCLC, which is more aggressive and often found in smokers. Furthermore, given the cardinal symptoms of lung cancer, which include dry and wet cough, chest pain, and even breath changes, seeking help at diagnosis is essential to positive outcomes of treatment.

For classifying the different lung cancer stages, the TNM (Tumor, Node, Metastasis) system is widely adopted. This system evaluates the dimensions of the tumor (T), whether nearby lymph nodes are affected (N), and whether there are any signs of metastasis (M), thereby ascertaining the stage of the cancer between Stage 0 and Stage IV. According to the classification of cancers into 4 stages, each stage has a different severity and helps physicians decide on the best treatment.

Now, let’s examine the stages of lung cancer, the available treatment, and the impact of early treatment as shared by Dr Bhavna Bansal Senior Consultant and HOD, Histopathology Oncquest Laboratories.

Stage 0: The first stage of cancer is where the tumour is localized to the pleura without any extension to the surrounding structures. For these patients, the treatment consists of surgery and regular follow-up care. Radiation might be given in cases where surgery is not an option.

Stage I: The primary lesion has not spread to regional lymph nodes and is confined to the lung only. In most cases, the excision of the lesion is done through curative management. Other means, such as radiation or chemotherapy, might be used if the patient is inoperable.

Stage II: The tumour spread also includes the regional lymph nodes; diagnosis is followed by surgical treatment. The patients who undergo surgery are generally administered chemotherapy afterwards to mop up any residual disease. In patients who are not suitable for surgical resection, radio and chemotherapy are given.

Stage III: The cancer extends to nearby lymph nodes or nearby tissues. Treatment is usually chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery if applicable. More advanced stages, however, may incorporate some immunotherapy into managing such patients.

Stage IV: The malignancy has spread to distant limbs and other organs. Most of the time, weight is laid on palliative care, controlling the complications and managing the cancer with chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Thus, palliative care is vital to promoting the well-being of the patient.

Prevention and early detection

Lung cancer can be prevented simply by living a healthy life, abstaining from cigarettes, and minimizing the risks from environmental factors. Regular screenings and timely health interventions like cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain management facilitate treatment of the disease at an early stage. After using a CT scan or MRI to examine the lungs for any irregularities, the doctor can conduct further investigation. If lesions are discovered, it is then possible to establish whether cancer is present by performing a biopsy.