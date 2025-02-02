Union Budget 2025-26: Gender Budget Allocation Soars To 8.86% With Rs 4.49 Lakh Crore For Women And Girls' Welfare

New Delhi: The share of gender budget allocation in the total Union Budget has increased to 8.86 per cent in FY 2025-26 from 6.8 per cent in FY 2024-25.

An allocation of Rs. 4.49 lakh crore has been reported for welfare of women and girls in the gender budget statement of FY 2025-26, from the gross budgetary support (GBS) allocation of Rs 3.27 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, according to a statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

This year, a total of 49 Ministries/Departments and 5 UTs have reported allocations as against 38 Ministries/Departments and 5 UTs in FY 2024-25.

This is the highest number of reporting by the Ministries/Departments in the GBS since its inception.

Twelve new Ministries/Departments have reported allocations in the GBS 2025-26 are Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Department of Financial Services, Department of Fisheries, Department of Land Resources, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Water Resources, RD & GR, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Ministry of Railways.

“These 49 Ministries/Departments and 5 UTs have reported allocations in Part A, Part B and Part C of the Gender Budget Statement,” according to the ministry.

Also, Rs 1,05,535.40 crore (23.50 per cent of total GBS allocation) have been reported by 17 Ministries/Departments and 5 UTs in Part A (100 per cent women specific schemes); Rs. 3,26,672.00 crore (72.75 per cent) have been reported by 37 Ministries/Departments and 4 UTs in Part B (30-99 per cent allocation for women) and Rs 16,821.28 crore (3.75 per cent) have been reported by 22 Ministries/Departments in Part C (below 30 per cent allocation for women).