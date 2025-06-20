Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918905https://zeenews.india.com/health/unlock-natural-hair-growth-5-yoga-poses-that-stimulate-the-scalp-and-strengthen-hair-follicles-2918905
NewsHealth
YOGA

Unlock Natural Hair Growth: 5 Yoga Poses That Stimulate The Scalp And Strengthen Hair Follicles

Boost your hair health the natural way with these 5 effective yoga poses that improve scalp circulation and reduce stress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Healthy, strong, and shiny hair starts from within—and yoga offers a natural, stress-free way to promote hair growth.
  • Poor blood circulation, stress, and hormonal imbalances are often the hidden culprits behind hair fall.
  • Practicing yoga not only helps improve blood flow to the scalp but also reduces stress and balances hormones.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Unlock Natural Hair Growth: 5 Yoga Poses That Stimulate The Scalp And Strengthen Hair Follicles Pic Credit: Freepik

Healthy, strong, and shiny hair starts from within—and yoga offers a natural, stress-free way to promote hair growth. Poor blood circulation, stress, and hormonal imbalances are often the hidden culprits behind hair fall. Practicing yoga not only helps improve blood flow to the scalp but also reduces stress and balances hormones, creating the ideal environment for healthy hair growth.

Here are 5 effective yoga poses that can help you unlock your hair's natural potential:-

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

This rejuvenating pose increases blood flow to the scalp, which stimulates hair follicles and encourages growth.

How to Do It:

Start in a plank position. Push your hips back and upward, forming an inverted V shape. Keep your head between your arms, heels slightly off the ground. Hold for 5–7 breaths.

Benefits:

Improves scalp circulation

Reduces stress and tension

Strengthens the spine and improves posture

2. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

This simple pose allows blood to rush toward your head, nourishing your hair roots.

How to Do It:

Stand straight, then bend forward at your hips. Let your hands touch the floor or your ankles. Keep knees soft if needed. Hold for 30–60 seconds.

Benefits:

Increases blood supply to the scalp

Relieves anxiety and fatigue

Supports hormonal balance

3. Sirsasana (Headstand)

Known as the "King of Asanas", this advanced pose is powerful for stimulating the scalp and strengthening hair roots.

How to Do It:

Only practice under expert supervision if you're a beginner. Support your head with interlocked fingers and lift your legs up straight, balancing on your head and arms.

Benefits:

Boosts blood flow to the scalp

Improves brain function and stress control

Enhances nutrient delivery to hair follicles

4. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

This sitting pose aids in digestion and stress reduction, indirectly benefiting hair health.

How to Do It:

Kneel down and sit back on your heels with a straight spine. Keep your hands on your thighs and breathe deeply. Sit for 5–10 minutes after meals.

Benefits:

Improves digestion and nutrient absorption

Calms the nervous system

Balances energy in the body

5. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

A deeply relaxing pose that reduces stress—one of the major causes of hair fall.

How to Do It:

Kneel on the floor, touch your big toes together, and sit on your heels. Stretch your arms forward and rest your forehead on the mat. Hold for 1–2 minutes.

Benefits:

Calms the mind and reduces stress

Improves circulation to the scalp

Encourages relaxation and hormonal balance

Incorporating these yoga poses into your daily routine can naturally support hair growth by improving blood flow, reducing stress, and harmonizing body systems. For best results, pair your practice with a healthy diet, proper hydration, and a regular sleep schedule.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK