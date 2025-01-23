Unpacking 7 Not-So-Known Causes Of Anemia In Women

Imagine your bloodstream as a bustling highway, with red blood cells acting as delivery trucks carrying oxygen to your organs and tissues. Anemia is like having too few trucks or not enough fuel in them. Without a full fleet of well-stocked trucks, the essential oxygen fails to reach its destinations efficiently, causing fatigue and weakness throughout your body. Children under the age of 5, menstruating adolescent girls, and women in their reproductive years, especially pregnant women, are particularly at risk for anemia. Though often overlooked, anemia can pose life-threatening risks if left untreated.

"Addressing anemia in women, which increased from 53% in 2015-16 to 57% in 2019-21, requires a comprehensive approach integrating healthcare, education, and community efforts. Our focus extends beyond expanding access to nutritious food resources; we are committed to empowering lives, overcoming cultural and socioeconomic barriers, and integrating these strategies into national programs to build a healthier and more resilient India. Initiatives like YES TO POSHAN and Swasth Bharat Prerak combine rigorous research with grassroots engagement to tackle anemia and overcome ignorance about nutritional practices." remarked Dr Anura Kurpad, Senior Advisor, Tata Trusts.

Understanding what’s driving the condition allows for targeted interventions, making it possible to effectively manage and often reverse anemia. While iron deficiency is the most common reason for anemia in women, here are 7 lesser-known causes that you should be aware of shared by Dr Anura Kurpad:

1. Parasitic infections

Parasitic infections such as malaria (caused by plasmodium), ascariasis (caused by roundworm), ancylostomiasis (caused by hookworm) and others deplete iron levels in the body, as the parasites feed on the host’s blood, and cause inflammation which could hinder the body’s ability to absorb nutrients. To prevent these infections, ensure you consume well-cooked meals, drink clean water, wash your hands thoroughly, especially after handling livestock, avoid walking barefoot in unhygienic areas, and maintain good hygiene practices.

2. Frequent pregnancies

Frequent pregnancies can contribute to anemia because pregnancy requires extra iron and nutrients to support fetal growth and increased blood volume. Close back-to-back pregnancies can further strain the body, especially with blood loss during childbirth. Adopt proper family planning, use contraceptives to prevent unplanned pregnancies, and ensure pregnancies are spaced at least 24 months apart to give your body ample time to recover and replenish essential nutrients.

3. Overindulgence in alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to anemia by impairing the production of healthy blood cells and causing premature destruction of red blood cells. Avoiding alcohol and social settings that encourage drinking can help mitigate the risk. One must focus on healthy habits like proper sleep, regular exercise, and stress management.

4. Excessive menstrual bleeding

Heavy menstrual bleeding, or menorrhagia, from hormonal imbalances or uterine abnormalities can result in anemia, if it occurs persistently. Consult with your doctor and adhere to their advice for optimal management. Switch to a healthier lifestyle and keep a close eye on your blood levels, especially during periods. Make dietary adjustments and take iron supplements to promote good blood health.

5. Vitamin B-12 and folate deficiency

Vitamin B-12 and folate help to produce healthy red blood cells. Lack of these nutrients can result in low red blood cell count or growth of large abnormally shaped cells that are ineffective in transporting oxygen. Manage these deficiencies by incorporating vitamin B-12 rich foods, such as meat, eggs, and milk, and folate rich foods such as legumes, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits and meat, into your diet. You can also consider fortified cereals or even supplements for better absorption. If you have specific dietary needs, consult a nutritionist to create a tailored diet plan for best results.

6. Lack of Diet Diversity

A limited, monotonous diet combined with high consumption of processed foods and caffeine which inhibits iron absorption, can also lead to anemia. To counteract this, incorporate a variety of foods: consume heme iron (animal based) sources such as beef and poultry, and non-heme (plant-based) iron sources like lentils, spinach, and beans. Boost iron absorption with vitamin C-rich foods, including citrus fruits (orange, lemon, grapefruit), watermelon, pineapple, berries, bell peppers and broccoli. Opt for seasonal produce by adding summer fruits like mangoes or winter vegetables like carrots to your meals. This approach not only diversifies your diet but also ensures a nutrient-rich, flavorful eating experience.

7. Exposure to pollution and chronic inflammation

Another potential contributing factor to anemia is air pollution exposure, particularly PM 2.5, which has been shown to increase systemic inflammation, reduce iron absorption and affect red blood cell formation in the bone marrow. This has been observed at all ages, and it is important to reduce exposure to high outdoor PM2.5 and to reduce indoor PM2.5 as much as possible.