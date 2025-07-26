Uorfi Javed Dissolves Her Lip Fillers: Expert Reveals Shocking Truths! All You Need To Know

Cosmetic procedures have exploded in popularity over the past decade, with lip fillers rising to the top of the wish lists, especially for younger crowds. Yet, like any decision that alters your appearance, it makes sense to balance the highlights and the drawbacks and know what you’re signing up for.

The conversation sharpened recently when Uorfi Javed, famous for her daring style and unfiltered takes, shared that she’d dissolved the fillers she’d worn for nine years. She spoke openly about her teenage fixation on fuller lips and how, after nearly a decade, she suddenly didn’t recognise her reflection anymore. Her story has opened the floodgates for a more thoughtful chat about why we choose these procedures, how they impact how we see ourselves, and why staying tuned in to your feelings matters.

So, what exactly are lip fillers, and what should you keep in your back pocket if you’re thinking about them? We reached out Dr Pranjal Joshi, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), FIADVL (Dermatosurgery), FACSI (Lasers), Varsity Skin & Wellness, Malviya Nagar, for her valuable insights on the topic.

What Are Lip Fillers?

Dr Pranjal says, "Lip fillers are quick injections that usually use hyaluronic acid, a gel-like substance that safely pumps up, sculpts, and refines the lip border. Since hyaluronic acid naturally shows up in your skin and joints, the treatment is generally considered low-risk. Still, "temporary" isn’t one-size-fits-all; the effects usually last anywhere from six to eighteen months, and that window will slide based on your metabolism, daily habits, and the specific brand of filler the injector uses."

Benefits Of Lip Fillers

Dr Pranjal lists the following benefits of lip fillers:

1. Quick and non-invasive: Most sessions last under half an hour.

2. Subtle and natural enhancement: Achievable with a cautious approach.

3. Adjustable fullness: You can enhance the lips a little at a time, perfecting the look across several visits.

4. Reversible: Hyaluronic acid-based fillers can be safely dissolved with an enzyme called hyaluronidase whenever desired.

Drawbacks Of Lip Fillers

Dr Pranjal lists the following drawbacks and things to keep in mind:

1. Side Effects: Normal side effects include mild swelling, bruising, and tenderness, which usually settle in a few days.

2. Results May Vary: Individual results can differ, and not everyone gets the same level of fullness or shape.

3. Risk of Overfilling: Too much product, especially over multiple sessions, can lead to unnatural contours, movement of the filler, or lasting skin laxity.

4. Psychological Impact: Initial confidence boosts may fade, and some, like Urfi, start to feel a gap between the treated lips and their unaltered look.

How to Dissolve Lip Fillers?

You want to remove your lip fillers just like Uorfi, the procedure consists of a hyaluronidase injection into the treated area. This enzyme safely dissolves the hyaluronic acid in the filler, usually within a day or two.

Anticipate the following:

• Mild swelling and tenderness where the enzyme is injected.

• Possible uneven fading, which may require an additional session to correct.

• The lips might not return to the exact shape they had before filler, especially if the augmentation had been done heavily over time.

Is There an Age Limit?

While there’s no formal cutoff, the majority of licensed providers suggest waiting until you’re 18. This guideline stems from the fact that younger individuals may still be navigating evolving self-image dynamics, so maturity of thought and a solid, personal reason for wanting the procedure carry considerable weight.

Things to Keep in Mind Before Getting Lip Fillers

1. Certification and experience matter; always choose a licensed, skilled injector.

2. Start with a consultation to articulate your hopes, clarify what’s achievable, and learn about risks.

3. Steer clear of alcohol, herbal supplements, and blood thinners for at least a week before your appointment.

4. Expect to return for touch-ups every three to six months, as the results are temporary.

Remember that enhancements are just that, enhancements. They can highlight your features, but won’t rewrite how you feel about yourself.

When approached thoughtfully, lip fillers can be a safe way to refine your appearance. The key, however, lies in knowing the moment the enhancement no longer feels aligned, just as Uorfi Javed boldly opted to dissolve hers. Fads will fade, yet feeling at home in your skin remains enduring.

Always seek guidance from a board-certified dermatologist or a plastic surgeon before proceeding. Your body, your decision. Just make sure it’s a well-informed one.