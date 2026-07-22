/Up to 5 cups of coffee a day is safe for most adults: Study

"Although research suggests that caffeine consumption may be associated with certain cardiovascular benefits for some people, it's important to remember that there is no 'one-size-fits-all' strategy for safe caffeine consumption. People can respond very differently to caffeine based on various factors, such as age, medications, underlying health conditions, genetics and how quickly their bodies metabolize it. What may be a reasonable amount for one person could cause unwanted effects, such as heart palpitations, anxiety or sleep disruption, in another. That's why it's important to pay attention to how your body responds to caffeine and talk with your healthcare team about what is right for you," he said.

The American Heart Association added that more randomised controlled trials are needed to better understand how different sources of caffeine-including tea, soda, energy drinks and supplements - affect cardiovascular health and why responses vary among individuals.