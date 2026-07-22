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Up to 5 cups of coffee a day is safe for most adults: Study

The study concludes that consuming up to 400 mg of caffeine daily, particularly through black caffeinated coffee without added sugars or cream, is generally safe for most adults and may be linked to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure and stroke in some individuals.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Up to 5 cups of coffee a day is safe for most adults: Study
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