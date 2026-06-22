/Using earbuds daily? These common habits could be damaging your hearing

Many people think that hearing loss occurs because of old age, but your day-to-day habits can quietly mess with your hearing long before you’d expect. A latest and increasingly common cause is using earbuds or headphones for a long time, especially when the volume is pushed too high. When you listen at those excessive levels for hours and hours, it puts strain on the fragile hair cells in the inner ear. And the tricky part is, these tiny hair cells do not regrow once they get damaged. This ultimately results in hearing loss.
“Hearing loss is often considered a part of ageing, but many everyday habits can quietly damage hearing at any age. As an audiologist, I am increasingly seeing younger individuals experiencing hearing difficulties due to prolonged exposure to loud sounds," says Anup Anand, co-founder and executive director at Centre for Hearing.
One of the most common yet widespread causes is the excessive use of earbuds and headphones. Exposing ears to music, videos, or podcasts at high volumes for long stretches can harm the delicate hair cells in the inner ear, which may end in permanent hearing loss. Try the 60/60 rule, basically keep it at no more than 60% volume for 60 minutes per go, then take a pause. Doing that can really lower the risk, even if it doesn’t feel like much in the moment.
Daily time spent around traffic noise is another kind of threat people tend to miss. Being around it, again and again, like vehicle horns, engine rumble, construction noise, and other city sounds , can quietly erode hearing health over time, especially if you’re stuck commuting for long hours.
Jeevan Kasra, Chairman at Steris Healthcare says, “A lot of people try to clean their ears with cotton swabs, but in practice they may just push the wax farther in, create irritation in the ear canal, or possibly even injure the eardrum. Most of the time the ear can manage cleaning itself, kinda on its own, naturally.
If there are frequent ear infections, untreated earwax buildup, or ongoing discomfort, it can mess with hearing. Putting off care and treatment might result in longer-term problems, and that’s the part many people overlook.
Going to weddings, concerts, clubs, and even sporting events where the music is loud can put real strain on the inner ear. And it’s not only nonstop noise, but even those occasional bursts of very high sound levels can also add up, leading to long-term hearing harm if you don’t use proper protection.
"Hearing loss is permanent, but prevention is powerful. One must note that most hearing damage cannot be reversed. However, we must remember that it can often be prevented through simple lifestyle and safe listening habits, regular hearing check-ups, and greater awareness," says Devangi Dalal, audiologist and speech-language pathologist.
People should also keep an eye out for warning signs like ringing in the ears, having trouble understanding conversations, or feeling the need to turn the television volume up. These symptoms should not be brushed off, because they can be a real clue.
Simple measures can do wonders, for example, start by reducing the volume levels, taking listening breaks, steering clear of needless noise exposure, and setting up regular hearing check-ups. These measures help protect your hearing and can also boost your day-to-day quality of life.
Remember, your hearing health is closely related to your brain health. Studies show a meaningful link between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline, social withdrawal, and an overall drop in well-being. With increasing technological advancements and a modern lifestyle, hearing is no longer optional. It is an essential investment in our overall health, communication, and future well-being.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.