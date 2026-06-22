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Using earbuds daily? These common habits could be damaging your hearing

Hearing loss is no longer just an age-related problem. Experts warn that everyday habits, from blasting music through earbuds to ignoring ear infections, could be silently damaging your hearing and increasing the risk of long-term health issues.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Using earbuds daily? These common habits could be damaging your hearing
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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