UTIs Aren’t Just For Women: Know The Increasing Impact On Men’s Health

Men’s health encompasses a wide range of physical and mental challenges that can impact well-being, especially as they age. While conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and prostate health often dominate discussions, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are emerging as a growing concern among men.

Although traditionally associated with women, UTIs in men are becoming increasingly common due to factors such as an aging population, rising cases of diabetes, and prostate-related issues. Despite their potential to lead to serious complications if untreated, UTIs often remain underdiagnosed and overlooked, highlighting the need for greater awareness and timely intervention.

Understanding the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures as shared by Dr. Bhuvanesh N. Aradhya, Consultant Urology & Transplant Surgeon, HCG Suchirayu Hospital, Hubli is essential to addressing this growing health concern among men.

What are UTIs?

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are infections that occur in any part of the urinary system, which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. They are most commonly caused by bacteria, particularly Escherichia coli, which typically reside in the intestines and can enter the urinary tract.

What are the Causes of UTIs in Men?

UTIs in men are typically caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract, leading to infection in the urethra, bladder, or kidneys. Certain risk factors make men more susceptible, including an enlarged prostate that can obstruct urine flow, creating an environment for bacteria to thrive, kidney stones that can block the urinary tract, increasing the risk of infection, and prolonged use of urinary catheters can introduce bacteria into the urinary system. Additionally, high blood sugar levels can weaken the immune system, making it harder to fight infections.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and conditions like urethritis or prostatitis can also mimic UTI symptoms, emphasizing the importance of accurate diagnosis.

What are the Symptoms of UTIs?

Common symptoms of UTIs in men include:

• A frequent and urgent need to urinate

• Burning or pain during urination

• Cloudy, foul-smelling, or bloody urine

• Pain in the lower abdomen or back

• Fever or chills, indicating a more severe infection

If these symptoms occur, it’s crucial to seek medical attention promptly to prevent the infection from spreading to the kidneys or bloodstream.

Treatment and Management

UTIs in men are typically treated with antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare provider. The choice of medication and duration of treatment depends on the severity of the infection and any underlying conditions. Drinking plenty of water can help flush bacteria from the urinary tract, and over-the-counter pain relievers may alleviate discomfort.

In cases where UTIs are linked to structural issues like an enlarged prostate or kidney stones, addressing the underlying condition is necessary to prevent recurrence.

Prevention Tips

Preventing UTIs requires maintaining good urinary health. Some practical tips include:

• Staying hydrated to promote regular urination and flush out bacteria

• Practicing good hygiene, especially after sexual activity

• Managing chronic conditions like diabetes to strengthen overall immunity

• Avoiding excessive use of urinary catheters whenever possible

By staying informed and proactive, men can protect their urinary health and maintain a better quality of life.