Varun Dhawan reveals daughter’s DDH diagnosis: Expert explains causes and warning signs of Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a personal chapter from his life, revealing that his daughter, whom he welcomed with wife Natasha Dalal in 2024, was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH).

Speaking on the Be A Man, Yaar! podcast, Varun explained the condition and its impact.

Varun Dhawan said, "My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota hojaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi hojaati hai (One leg becomes longer or shorter than the other, because of which the walking becomes uneven). You can't walk or run properly."

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He noted that this can lead to uneven leg length and difficulty in walking or running if not treated in time.

What is DDH and how does it affect infants?

Dr Ashish Ranade, Consultant - Pediatric Orthopaedics, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, explained, "DDH (developmental dysplasia of the hip) occurs when the hip joint does not form correctly, which can result in a misalignment or instability of the ball and socket. This can occur due to a variety of reasons from slight looseness to complete dislocation, and will affect the ability to move and develop the hip joint early in life."

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Are there any genetic or lifestyle factors that increase the likelihood of this condition?

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director and Head - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, explains, "There are several genetic and lifestyle factors that are known to increase the incidence of DDH, including a family history of DDH and babies who are born breech. Swaddling the baby tightly with his/her legs straight also increases the chances of developing DDH. Females have an increased risk of developing this condition than males, and babies with limited space in the womb may have an increased risk for DDH."

What are some signs that parents should look for in their child that could indicate DDH?

Dr Ranade says, "Some signs that parents should observe in their child that could indicate DDH include: asymmetric skin folds (in thighs), one leg may appear to be shorter than the other (leg length discrepancy), and/or limited movement of the hip on one side. In some situations, parents may feel a 'clicking' sound during hip motions. Once the child begins to grow, additional signs may be present, such as limp or delay in developing the ability to walk."

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If untreated, what complications can occur, and can children still live normally after treatment?

Dr Chaudhry stated, "If not treated, DDH can lead to long-term pain and disability in the hip (chronic pain) and difficulty walking (limping). However, if diagnosed and treated early, most children will do well and recover with full mobility, participate in sports, and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle without long-term limitations."

What are the standard treatment options for DDH, especially when diagnosed early?

"Treatment varies by age and the level of severity. A soft hip brace called the Pavlik Harness is the most common method of treatment for infants. Older children's surgical treatment is considered to put the ball of the hip back into the socket. Most infants respond well to prompt treatment that is both easy to administer and non-surgical. Early diagnosis and treatment is the key," Dr Ranade concluded.