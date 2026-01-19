‘Victorian Disease’ Scare At Amazon UK Warehouse: What TB Is, Why Unions Want A Shutdown, And What You Need To Know

Amazon has acknowledged an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) at its Coventry fulfilment centre in the UK, triggering alarm among workers’ unions and renewed debate over workplace health safety. The bacterial infection, often referred to as a “Victorian disease” due to its association with 19th-century Britain, has prompted calls for the temporary shutdown of the facility.

The GMB union, which represents workers at the site, has raised serious concerns after multiple cases were reported at the warehouse, which employs close to 3,000 people. The union is urging authorities to intervene and halt operations until safety checks are completed.

Amazon Confirms TB Cases, Coordinates With NHS

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, Amazon confirmed that 10 cases of non-contagious tuberculosis were detected at the Coventry facility in September 2025. The company stated it is working closely with the National Health Service (NHS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to carry out precautionary screening of employees.

Amazon has emphasised that the identified cases are non-contagious, adding that no new infections have been found since. Operations at the warehouse are continuing as usual while screening measures remain in place.

What Is The ‘Victorian Disease’?

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs, though it can also spread to other parts of the body such as the abdomen, lymph nodes, bones, and nervous system if left untreated. The disease earned the label “Victorian disease” because it was widespread during the 1800s, particularly in overcrowded and poorly ventilated environments.

TB is curable with antibiotics, but untreated cases can become severe and even fatal. Health experts stress that early detection and timely treatment are key to recovery.

Possible Symptoms Of Tuberculosis

TB symptoms can vary depending on which part of the body is affected. Some commonly reported signs include:

1. Persistent pain or discomfort

2. Tingling or numbness in parts of the body

3. Muscle stiffness or contractions

4. Loss of mobility in severe cases

5. Fatigue and physical weakness

Medical professionals advise seeking immediate evaluation if symptoms persist, especially after known exposure.

Global TB Impact Remains A Concern

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tuberculosis claimed over 1.6 million lives in 2021, making it the second deadliest infectious disease globally after COVID-19. Despite being treatable, TB continues to pose a public health challenge worldwide.

‘Overall Risk Is Low,’ Say Health Authorities

Responding to concerns, Amazon stated that it acted swiftly after receiving guidance from health authorities. “In line with best practice safety procedures, we immediately followed guidance from the NHS and UK Health Security Agency and made all potentially affected employees aware of the situation,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Dr Roger Gajraj of UKHSA West Midlands confirmed that testing is being offered to workers who may have had close contact with affected individuals. He added that the overall public health risk remains low and reassured that TB is fully treatable with antibiotics.

Union Pushes For Temporary Shutdown

Despite reassurances, the GMB union continues to demand a temporary shutdown of the warehouse, arguing that worker safety should take precedence until screening is completed and transparency is ensured.

As discussions continue between Amazon, health authorities, and unions, the incident has reignited broader concerns about occupational health standards, infectious disease monitoring, and workplace accountability in large fulfilment centres.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)