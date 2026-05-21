Virat Kohli opens up about battling ‘Impostor Syndrome’: What does it mean and how does it affect mental health?

Former India captain Virat Kohli has said that he continued to struggle with “impostor syndrome” even during the peak of his career. He also acknowledged the support of former head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour, crediting them for helping him regain mental balance after the demands of captaincy left him emotionally exhausted.

Addressing the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Kohli shared that Dravid and Rathour “genuinely took care” of him during a challenging phase after stepping down as captain. He added that their support helped him reconnect with the enjoyment of playing cricket after years of handling the pressures of leadership across all formats.

What is Impostor Syndrome?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr Paramjeet Singh, Consultant Psychiatrist, PSRI Hospital, reveals, "Impostor Syndrome is a psychological pattern in which a person doubts their abilities, achievements, or success despite clear evidence of their competence. People experiencing it often feel that their accomplishments are due to luck, timing, or external factors rather than their own skills or hard work. They may constantly fear being “exposed” as not good enough, even when they are performing well. Although it is not officially classified as a mental health disorder, it can significantly affect self-esteem and emotional well-being."

Also Read | 'We are talking about it': Virat Kohli may reverse Test retirement soon, childhood coach gives fans ray of hope

How do people know if they have Impostor Syndrome or just low confidence?

He continues, "There is a subtle difference between low confidence and Impostor Syndrome. A person with low confidence may generally doubt their abilities, whereas someone with Impostor Syndrome often struggles to accept success even after achieving something significant. For example, if someone receives praise, a promotion, or recognition but still feels undeserving or fears being “found out,” it may point toward Impostor Syndrome. Such individuals often dismiss achievements and compare themselves negatively to others."

Can successful people like Virat Kohli also experience it?

He adds, "Yes, even highly successful individuals, including celebrities, athletes, and business leaders, can experience Impostor Syndrome. Success does not necessarily eliminate self-doubt. High-performing individuals may feel pressure to constantly maintain their success and fear disappointing others. Someone like Virat Kohli, despite immense achievements, may also face moments of self-doubt, as public expectations and performance pressure can contribute to such feelings. Though it is very brave for a successful sportsperson like him to come forth on that phase, this would help others will similar thoughts and feelings to come face to face with these and resolve them. Many more successful persons form different spheres can have temporarily or phase dependent thoughts and associated emotional states related to impostor syndrome."

What are the common signs or symptoms of Impostor Syndrome?

Dr Girish Bhalerao, Sr consultant – Orthopaedic, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, explains, "Self-doubt, feeling undeserving of success, believing achievements are due to luck rather than ability, and fear of being 'exposed' as not good enough, despite clear evidence of their competence. So, it is necessary to report these symptoms to an expert for timely help."

Does Impostor Syndrome affect mental health or performance over time?

Dr Girish adds, "Imposter Syndrome can induce anxiety, stress, and burnout, due to constant self-doubt and even fear of failure. Furthermore, it can also impact confidence and performance as people may avoid opportunities or underestimate their own abilities. "

What are the best ways to overcome or manage Impostor Syndrome?

Dr Paramjeet concludes, "Managing Impostor Syndrome starts with recognising and acknowledging these feelings. It can help to focus on personal achievements, maintain a record of successes, and stop comparing oneself excessively to others. Practising self-compassion and self-forgiveness, along with not focusing solely on negative traits of oneself, will also keep such feelings at bay. Talking openly with trusted friends, mentors, or colleagues can also provide reassurance and perspective. Practising self-compassion and accepting that mistakes are a part of growth are important steps. If these feelings become overwhelming or begin affecting daily life, seeking support from a mental health professional may be beneficial."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)