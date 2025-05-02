Vision Loss In Diabetes? Know From Expert
Early detection can prevent development of diabetic eye disease. Regular eye check up and screening by dilated retinal check up should he integrated with diabetic management protocols .
Diabetes is one if the leading causes of preventable vision loss affecting millions of people worldwide, especially the working class. Diabetic eye disease imposes a significant burden on individuals, families, and the health system.
Public health awareness can help in prevention, early detection, and early treatment, which can prevent major vision loss. Dr Suni Abraham, MBBS, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Ruby hall clinic, wanowarie shares how vision loss is connected to diabetes.
How is the vision affected in Diabetes?
1. High blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels of the Retina, leading to leakage of blood and accumulation of fluid, and formation of new vessels in the Retina.
Conditions are referred to as
a) Diabetic retinopathy
b) Diabetic Maculopathy
c) Proliferative diabetic Retinopathy
What are the Risk factors?
1 uncontrolled blood sugar level
2 Long duration of diabetes
3 High blood pressure
4 High cholesterol levels
5 Smoking
Management of Diabetic eye disease
Effective management requires control of systemic and ocular factors
The systemic approach involves:
• Lifestyle modification, Adherence to proper medication
• Keeping blood pressure and lipid profiles under control
• Avoid smoking
For the eye: the need for regular eye checkups, dilated retinal checkups, plays a major role in preventing the development of complications.
Signs and symptoms of diabetic eye disease
Early stages of diabetic eye diseases are mostly Asymptomatic.
- Some patients complain of floaters
- Blurring of vision
- Treatment of diabetic eye disease
Varies from
1 -Laser photo coagulation for proliferative diabetic retinopathy
2-Intravitreal injections for diabetic macular Edema
3 -vitrectomy depending upon the advanced retinopathy
To summarise : Public awareness about diabetic eye disease should be a priority
