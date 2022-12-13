topStoriesenglish
Want a toned butt? Try these 5 yoga asanas by Kareena Kapoor's yoga trainer for a peachy buttock

Though it may appear simple, shaping that booty is one of the most difficult tasks. We're here to walk you through the most straightforward yoga asanas by celebrity yoga and wellness trainer that will help you to build that peach butt.

 

  • Yoga helps build overall stability and balance
  • Building a peachy buttock can be a difficult task but workout helps
  • Some yoga asanas aid in shaping your bottom

Tips to shape your buttock: Maintaining your overall balance, posture, and stability requires regular lower body workouts.  Performing glute or butt stretches and exercises once a week improves lumbar, or lower back, stability and reduces the risk of developing prolonged lower back pain.

Stretching your hips before exercising can enhance your range of motion. Additionally, it aids in better thigh muscle- gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus toning. However, the cellulite deposits add to the difficulty of the situation.

Recently, Anshuka Parwani a celebrity yoga trainer of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Deepika Padukone shared a post on Instagram about yoga asanas (workout practices) to keep your buttock in shape. She captioned the post, "Here’s a booty-licious practice, you do not want to miss out on...Strong glutes are very important for correct pelvic alignment and supporting the lower back."

The wellness expert suggests for developing the perfect butt simply follow these yoga asanas:

Start each asana for 15 seconds and go up to 3 minutes.

1. Goddess pose

Goddess pose or Utkata Konasana strengthens and tones the lower body while opening the hips and the chest.

2. Chair pose on toes

Chair pose or Utkatasana boosts cardiovascular health and stamina while also enhancing balance. It strengthens your thighs, ankles, and core particularly.

3. Warrior III pose

Warrior III pose or Veerabhadrasan III strengthens the whole back side of the body, including the shoulders, hamstrings, calves, ankles, and back. 

4. Tiger pose

Tiger pose or Vyaghrasana stimulates and stretches the spine and back muscles. This yoga asana revitalises the reproductive, lymphatic, and neurological systems while strengthening the body's core.

5. Bridge pose

Bridge pose or Setubandhasana enhances posture and minimises the negative effects of extended computer usage sitting. Your back muscles, buttocks (glutes), thighs, and ankles are all strengthened as the asana softly stretches your tummy, chest, and the area around your shoulders.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

(Disclaimer: This article is based on the information given by the trainer on her social media profile. Zee News does not confirm this.)

