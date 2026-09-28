Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Want better health without the exhaust? Here’s the 'lazy' hack medical experts are loving

Want better health without the exhaust? Here’s the 'lazy' hack medical experts are loving

Medical specialists explain how low-impact, sustainable daily movements can offer greater long-term health benefits than gruelling, sporadic workouts.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
Want better health without the exhaust? Here’s the 'lazy' hack medical experts are loving
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Linking unpaid traffic challans to electricity bills': Supreme Court suggests alternative measures to recover dues
2
3
4
5