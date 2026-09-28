/Want better health without the exhaust? Here’s the 'lazy' hack medical experts are loving

Physical exercise is often portrayed as an all-or-nothing endeavour. For many, the mere thought of grueling gym sessions, heavy weightlifting, and drenched gym clothes is utterly exhausting. The sheer physical toll and time commitment can make starting a routine feel overwhelming, leading many to avoid staying active altogether.
Top medical specialists explain how simple, low-effort daily movements, often dubbed "lazy workouts" might actually be the key to staying healthy for the long run.
Fitness is shifting away from extreme effort and moving toward easy, everyday habits.
Dr Supriya Patil, Consultant – Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says, "In a world where hectic schedules leave little time for exercise, “lazy workouts” are gaining attention. But can doing less actually be better? The answer is that small, consistent movements can make a meaningful difference, especially for people who struggle to maintain demanding fitness routines."
Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar, Consultant Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, adds, "The concept of a “lazy workout” might seem paradoxical but, from the orthopaedic standpoint, movement is not necessarily associated with rigorous exercise. Indeed, there might be many cases when some people might benefit more from easy physical activity rather than challenging workouts, such as the case of sedentary individuals, those who recover from injuries, or those who are new to physical activity."
According to Dr Preeti Tare, Team Leader - Physiotherapy, P.D.Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, Mumbai, "The fitness world is seeing a shift from intense, time-consuming workouts to something much simpler: “lazy workouts.” The idea isn’t about avoiding exercise altogether. Rather, the program is about small and doable exercises that can fit seamlessly into your daily routine, particularly if you find yourself lacking the time or drive to hit the gym on a regular basis."
For your body, regular small efforts yield far better long-term results than occasional hard workouts.
Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar says, "Consistency is crucial for the musculoskeletal system. A small number of movements on a regular basis can contribute to joint health and functional fitness. It is not necessary to look for the easiest way to exercise; however, it is necessary to lower the obstacles which prevent one from being physically active."
Dr Aditya Sai, Sports Injuries, Shoulder Surgery & Arthroscopy Specialist, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital explains, "In my practice, I frequently meet patients who believe a workout is only worthwhile if they finish exhausted. They equate sweat, soreness and heavier weights with progress. But the body does not always work that way. The growing popularity of so-called “lazy workouts” like short walks, mobility exercises, low-impact training and brief strength sessions actually reflects something I see quite often in my clinic: doing the right amount consistently is usually more useful than repeatedly doing too much."
Dr Supriya Patil notes, "The goal is not to avoid exercise, but to make physical activity achievable and sustainable. Short bouts of movement can help reduce sedentary time, improve circulation and contribute to daily energy expenditure."
You can do simple bodyweight exercises and small movements throughout your day without ever stepping foot inside a gym.
Dr Supriya Patil lists several "Small habits and bodyweight exercises that add up:
Chair squats: Perform 8–12 repetitions to strengthen the thighs and glutes.
Wall push-ups: Do 8–12 repetitions to work the chest, shoulders and arms.
Glute bridges:Perform 10–15 repetitions to strengthen the glutes and support hip stability.
Standing calf raises: Complete 12–15 repetitions to strengthen the lower legs.
Marching in place: March for 30–60 seconds to increase heart rate without requiring much space.
Standing knee raises: Alternate legs for 30–60 seconds to engage the core and hip muscles.
Bird-dog: Perform 8–10 controlled repetitions per side to improve core stability and coordination.
Modified plank: Hold for 10–20 seconds, gradually increasing as strength improves.
Step-ups: Use a stable, low step for 8–10 repetitions per leg, if balance and knee comfort permit."
Dr Preeti Tare adds, "In fact, for many individuals, a little bit done regularly will have more benefits than a lot done infrequently. A 10-minute walk, some stair climbing, stretching during a business call or a few squats during coffee breaks may appear negligible, yet they all accumulate and contribute to an increase in NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) or overall movement through the day."
Dr Preeti Tare also suggests practical daily habits:
"Walk post-meal: Walk for 10-15 minutes after your meal.
Use stairs: Go for stairs instead of lifts wherever you can.
Take breaks: Get up and walk around for 2-5 minutes every 30-60 minutes.
Increase walking: Park a little farther away from work, shop or even talk on phone by walking.
Try “movement snacks”: Do a few squats, calf raises, wall push-ups or stretches several times throughout the day.
Make household activity count: Cleaning, gardening, shopping and playing with children all contribute to daily movement.
Start small: If you are currently inactive, even 5–10 minutes of movement is a useful starting point."
Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar emphasizes, "There are several techniques which can make a difference. Walking in the middle of the working day, taking stairs when appropriate, walking during phone calls, stretching after long sitting, and incorporating housework in everyday physical activities are some of the techniques which can help overcome a sedentary lifestyle."
Pushing too hard too fast usually leads to burnout or injury.
Dr Aditya Sai recalls, "I remember a patient who came to me after developing significant shoulder pain while trying to get back into his gym routine. He was frustrated. He could remember what he used to lift, but suddenly everyday movements were bothering him. Reaching overhead was uncomfortable, certain gym exercises had become difficult, and he was understandably keen to get back to his old routine as quickly as possible. His first instinct was to push harder. Instead, we deliberately did the opposite."
Dr Aditya Sai continues, "We temporarily stripped the programme back to controlled movements, mobility work and light strengthening. Initially, he found it almost frustratingly easy. There was no dramatic workout, no exhaustion at the end and certainly no sense of having “destroyed” a muscle. But that was the point. We were giving the shoulder a manageable stimulus and allowing it to adapt. Then came the small victories that patients often notice before anyone else does. A movement that had previously caused discomfort became easier. He could reach further. His confidence returned. We gradually increased the resistance and complexity of the exercises rather than making a sudden jump. The important lesson was that his recovery did not come from doing more; it came from doing the right amount repeatedly and progressing at the right time."
He cautions against common mistakes: "I see the opposite pattern too. Someone may spend months relatively inactive, suddenly become highly motivated, return to the gym and immediately attempt the weights or training volume they were doing previously. Within days, they may be back in my clinic with shoulder pain, knee pain or a muscle strain. Their motivation has returned faster than their body’s capacity. This is particularly important after sports injuries and shoulder surgery. Pain improving does not necessarily mean that strength, coordination and tissue capacity have completely recovered. Rehabilitation needs progressive loading, not reckless loading."
Daily movement works best when combined with other simple health habits.
Dr Supriya Patil notes, "However, exercise alone does not guarantee weight loss. Balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and sustainable lifestyle habits also matter."
Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar elaborates, "Movement is an essential element in relation to weight management for people who aim at this type of goal. Weight management is connected to several elements such as nutrition, sleep, stress, physical activity, and energy balance. In this regard, exercise may assist in weight management, as well as increase heart health and muscle endurance."
Dr Preeti Tare shares, "Weight loss is ultimately about keeping a right balance of energy. Exercise can play its part, but so does routine physical activity, diet, sleep and consistency."
Ultimately, "lazy workouts" are not about avoiding effort, but about making health fit into your life.
Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar states, "It does not mean that “less” means “nothing.” After adaptation of the body, gradual increase of physical activity in terms of its duration, intensity and frequency will lead to greater strength and endurance. Strength training is crucial to retain muscle tissue and maintain healthy joints. Those suffering from chronic joint pains, previous injuries, or other related ailments need not heed every popular trend in fitness. The right type and amount of exercise depend largely on a person's physical state. It is recommended to consult an orthopaedic surgeon or physiotherapist to determine which type of exercises are safe and beneficial for you."
Dr Preeti Tare adds, "However, “lazy workouts” should not become an excuse to remain inactive. Adults should still aim for regular aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week, according to established physical-activity guidelines. The real goal is not to find the easiest possible workout - it is to find movement you can sustain. For someone who dislikes the gym, small exercise habits can be the bridge between doing nothing and becoming consistently active."
Dr Aditya Sai concludes, "At the same time, I have patients who avoid exercise altogether because they believe they cannot commit to a full gym session. For them, I would much rather see a 15-minute walk, a short mobility routine or appropriately prescribed strengthening exercises performed consistently. That is why I prefer the term sustainable exercise rather than lazy exercise. “Less” should not mean doing too little. The body still needs an appropriate stimulus to become stronger and fitter. But the stimulus has to match where you are today. I often tell my patients this: you don’t have to destroy your body to improve it. Sometimes the smartest workout is the one that leaves you feeling capable of coming back tomorrow and gradually doing a little more."
Dr Supriya Patil sums it up: "The takeaway: You do not need an exhausting workout to get started. Small movements, repeated consistently, can be the first step towards a healthier, more active life."
Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar adds, "All in all, the perfect exercise regime is the one which a person can do regularly. Ten minutes of walking daily can be more useful than a difficult exercise regime which will be dropped after several attempts. The aim here is not to decrease physical activity but to make it more convenient."
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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