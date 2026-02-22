Advertisement
FOODS TO BOOST IMMUNITY

Want stronger immunity naturally? Add these 9 everyday foods to your daily diet

A strong immune system isn’t built overnight, it’s shaped by what you eat every single day. By adding the right nutrient-rich foods to your routine, you can help your body fight infections, recover faster, and stay energised year-round.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Want stronger immunity naturally? Add these 9 everyday foods to your daily dietPic Credit: Freepik

How To Improve Your Immunity: Your immune system depends heavily on nutrition. Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and gut-friendly foods work together to strengthen your body’s natural defence mechanism. Instead of relying only on supplements, building immunity through whole foods ensures better absorption and long-term health. Here are nine simple, easily available foods you should start including in your daily diet.

Add these 9 everyday foods to your daily diet to improve your immunity

1. Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, amla, and mosambi are rich in Vitamin C, which supports the production of white blood cells—the body’s frontline defence against infections.

How to include: Start your day with warm lemon water or add amla to smoothies.

2. Homemade Curd (Dahi)

Curd contains probiotics that nourish good gut bacteria. Since nearly 70% of immunity is linked to gut health, a healthy digestive system directly strengthens immune response.

How to include: Eat one bowl of fresh curd during lunch.

3. Soaked Almonds

Almonds are packed with Vitamin E, healthy fats, and antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and support immune regulation.

How to include: Soak 5-6 almonds overnight and eat them in the morning.

4. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help the body fight infections naturally.

How to include: Add a pinch to vegetables, dal, or warm milk.

5. Garlic

Garlic has sulfur compounds that enhance immune cell activity and help the body combat bacteria and viruses.

How to include: Add raw or lightly cooked garlic to meals regularly.

6. Seasonal Fruits

Fruits like papaya, guava, pomegranate, and bananas provide a mix of antioxidants, fibre, and essential vitamins that protect against oxidative stress.

How to include: Eat at least one seasonal fruit daily—preferably mid-morning.

7. Green Leafy Vegetables

Spinach, methi, and other greens are rich in iron, folate, and plant compounds that support cell repair and immune signalling.

How to include: Add one green vegetable to lunch or dinner.

8. Seeds (Flax, Pumpkin, Sunflower)

Seeds are loaded with zinc, omega-3 fats, and magnesium, all essential for immune cell development and reducing inflammation.

How to include: Sprinkle one tablespoon of mixed seeds over salads or dal.

9. Protein-Rich Foods (Dal, Paneer, Legumes)

Protein helps build antibodies and repair tissues. Without adequate protein, the immune system weakens significantly.

How to include: Ensure at least one protein source, dal, chana, rajma, or paneer, at every main meal.

Simple Habits That Make These Foods Work Better

1. Stay hydrated to help flush toxins.

2. Avoid excessive sugar, which suppresses immunity.

3. Eat fresh, home-cooked meals rather than processed foods.

4. Maintain consistent meal timings to support digestion.

5. Get adequate sleep, nutrition and rest work together.

Consistent habits build a strong immunity

Immunity isn’t about a single 'superfood,' it’s the result of consistent, balanced eating. By including these nine everyday foods, you provide your body with the nutrients it needs to defend, repair, and thrive naturally. Small dietary changes, followed daily, can build long-term resilience far more effectively than quick fixes.

 

 

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

 

 

