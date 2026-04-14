Want to get a tattoo? Here are 6 important things you should never ignore

Almost everyone dreams of getting a tattoo at least once in their life. It could be a quote, a memory, or even a dream. The feeling of getting your most cherished words etched in your skin can sound exciting. But there are some points you need to know and consider before getting anywhere near the ink.

A tattoo is a big decision, and it stays on your body forever, which makes it all the more important to think carefully before you commit yourself to it. Before you begin your ink journey, here are 6 simple but very important things you should seriously consider:

1. Think and then re-think the design

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Choose a design that truly means something to you. Then try to elevate the design, decide if you want it to blend or stand out. Trends come and go, but your tattoo will remain with you all your life. Avoid copying someone else’s tattoo just because it looks cool. Pick something you will still love 10 or 20 years from now.

2. Choose an experienced and Hygienic Tattoo Artist

This is the most important point. Consult an experienced and professional tattoo artist who works in a clean studio. Check their previous work, read reviews, and make sure they use new, sterile needles and fresh ink for every client. Never compromise on hygiene, or overlook experience for a cheaper job. Bad hygiene can lead to serious infections.

3. Understand the Pain and Healing Process

Getting a tattoo can hurt. The level of pain depends on the body part, areas like ribs, feet, and spine usually hurt more. After getting the tattoo, it needs proper care for 2-3 weeks to heal well. You have to be ready to follow aftercare instructions, like covering the tattoo when you go out, applying sunscreen, and any medications. Follow the instructions strictly to avoid infection and keep the tattoo looking good.

4. Consider the Cost

Good tattoos are not cheap. A small tattoo from a skilled artist can cost anywhere from ₹2,000 to ₹15,000 or more, depending on their rate, size of the tattoo, any complex designs, and location. Never choose an artist only because they are asking for less money. A badly done tattoo can cost much more to fix later, and will leave you with regret and bitter memories.

5. Think About Your Job and Future

Some jobs and workplaces still don’t accept visible tattoos. Before getting one, think about and research your career plans. If the tattoo will be on your hands, neck, or face, make sure it won’t create problems in your professional or personal life later.

6. Know Your Skin and Health Condition

Not everyone’s skin reacts the same way to tattoo ink. If you have sensitive skin, allergies, diabetes, or any skin condition, talk to a doctor first. Pregnant women and people with weak immunity should avoid getting tattoos until they are fully healthy.

A tattoo is for life

Take your time, do proper research, and don’t rush into it. Speak to people who already have tattoos and learn from their experiences. When done right, a tattoo can be beautiful and meaningful. When done wrong, it can become a lifelong regret.

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(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about any medical conditions.)