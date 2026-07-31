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Want to lose weight this Sawan? Try these 10 healthy vegetarian foods

Sawan is a great time to follow a light, sattvik vegetarian diet that supports both spiritual practices and weight loss goals. Including foods like lauki, makhana, fruits, and curd can help you stay healthy, full, and energised during fasting.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Want to lose weight this Sawan? Try these 10 healthy vegetarian foods
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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