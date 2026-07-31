/Want to lose weight this Sawan? Try these 10 healthy vegetarian foods

Sawan brings fasting, prayer, and a shift toward simple vegetarian food for a lot of people. The go-to during this month is a sattvik diet: light, clean, easy on the stomach. It also happens to be a decent window for a detox, a chance to build better eating habits along the way.
Trying to lose weight while sticking to your Sawan diet? The right food choices can genuinely make a difference:-
Low-calorie, high water content, lauki checks both boxes for weight loss. It aids digestion, too, and keeps you feeling full longer. Cook it as a curry, turn it into soup, or even drink it as juice.
Cool, hydrating, easy to eat on its own or tossed into a salad. Cucumber's rich in fibre and water, which helps with detox and keeps hunger in check. It's especially handy during fasting, when meal options tend to shrink.
A fasting staple. Sabudana delivers quick energy thanks to its carb content, though moderation matters here. Pair it with peanuts and curd, and it turns into something more filling, more balanced.
A go-to vrat ingredient. Gluten-free, light, low in calories. Use it for puris, pancakes, or tikkis across your Sawan meals.
Low-fat, high in protein and fibre, makhana makes for a genuinely healthy snack. It keeps you full and curbs overeating. Roast it lightly with ghee and rock salt, and it's a tasty option too.
Good bacteria, good digestion curd does both. It's cooling on the body, and it helps with that full feeling. Eat it plain, or whip up a raita with cucumber or mint.
A natural way to stay hydrated and refreshed. Low calorie, packed with electrolytes — ideal for Sawan, particularly when the weather turns humid.
Vitamins, natural energy: fruits deliver both. Have them for breakfast, or as a midday snack. Fibre-rich options like apples and papaya especially help with digestion and reduce bloating.
Filling, nutritious, rich in fibre. Boil it or bake it; either way, it's a simple, vrat-friendly meal that doesn't skimp on taste.
Light on the stomach, rich in protein. Great for non-fasting days, and it helps maintain muscle while still supporting weight loss goals.
Sawan's a genuinely good time to lean into healthier habits. Light, nutritious, sattvik food lets you honour tradition while still chasing weight loss goals. Stay hydrated, eat in moderation, and skip the fried, heavy fasting foods where you can; that's really the whole formula.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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