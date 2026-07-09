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  • /Want to stay healthy and infection-free this monsoon? Check these 10 easy and effective health tips

Want to stay healthy and infection-free this monsoon? Check these 10 easy and effective health tips

Heavy rainfall during the monsoon season increases the risk of infections and diseases, making health precautions essential. Simple habits like drinking clean water, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding contaminated food can help you stay safe and healthy.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Want to stay healthy and infection-free this monsoon? Check these 10 easy and effective health tips
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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