Warren Buffett’s Junk Food Habit Sparks Debate: Experts Warn Against Ignoring Diet And Exercise

Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, stirred headlines during the 2025 annual shareholder meeting—not just for his market insights, but for his unapologetic defense of his sugar-laden diet and lack of exercise. Seated on stage with cans of Coca-Cola and a box of See’s Candies at arm’s reach, Buffett said, “At 94 years of age, I’ve been able to drink whatever I like to drink.” This lighthearted remark, while met with laughter, also reignited a longstanding debate about health, longevity, and lifestyle choices.

Buffett has often made headlines for his unconventional diet. He’s known to consume five cans of Coke daily, indulge in Dairy Queen ice cream, and enjoy fast food breakfasts from McDonald’s. He and his late business partner Charlie Munger—who lived to 99—both famously shunned regular exercise, claiming their preservation method worked just fine. “Charlie and I never exercised all that much,” Buffett joked. “Professional athletes wear out their bodies — we tried to avoid that.”

However, while Buffett’s longevity may seem to challenge conventional health wisdom, medical experts caution against generalising his experience. According to Dr Vishal Khurana, Director of Gastroenterology at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, Buffett’s case may be more about genetics than his lifestyle.

“Health and life expectancy are influenced by a complex interplay of genetic factors, dietary choices, and environmental conditions,” Dr Khurana explains. “While Buffett’s genes may offer resilience, the average person isn’t afforded the same buffer.”

The Science Behind Longevity vs. Lifestyle

Research on populations with high rates of centenarians has helped scientists identify specific genes linked to disease resistance and longevity. But experts agree that for most people, lifestyle habits play a far more influential role in determining long-term health outcomes.

Buffett’s heavy reliance on junk food—rich in saturated fats, sugars, and sodium—flies in the face of well-established medical advice. Dr Khurana warns that frequent consumption of such foods can contribute to a host of chronic illnesses:

1. Cardiovascular diseases

2. Type 2 diabetes

3. Obesity

4. Elevated cancer risk

Sugary beverages like cola are especially harmful. “Excessive intake of cola,” says Dr Khurana, “is linked to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, dental decay, and weight gain. Even diet sodas, while lower in calories, pose risks like reduced bone density and heart health issues.”

The Hidden Cost of Inactivity

Just as concerning is Buffett’s dismissal of physical activity. “Physical inactivity is one of the biggest contributors to preventable diseases,” Dr Khurana notes. A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of:

1. Hypertension

2. Heart disease

3. Certain cancers

4. Depression and anxiety

5. Osteoporosis and falls in old age

He emphasises that regular movement isn’t just about burning calories—it supports immune function, mood regulation, and overall longevity.

Happiness, Health, and Balance

To Buffett’s credit, he’s long maintained that happiness is key to longevity, famously saying he’s at his best when enjoying a Coke or a hot fudge sundae. While experts don’t dispute the role of joy and optimism in health, they urge balance.

“Being happy is crucial,” Dr Khurana agrees. “But happiness shouldn’t come at the cost of your health. It’s possible to enjoy life and still make conscious, nourishing choices.”

Warren Buffett may be an outlier whose genes allow him to thrive despite his sweet tooth and sedentary habits. But for the average person, his lifestyle is not a model to follow. Experts say it’s essential to maintain a nutritious diet, stay physically active, and understand that health is cumulative—what we do daily matters far more than occasional indulgences.

So, while Buffett continues to sip Coke at 94, doctors remind us: moderation, movement, and mindfulness remain the real keys to a long, healthy life.