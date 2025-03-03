Weight Loss Coach Reveals 9 High-Protein Foods That Helped Her Shed 23 Kg – Must-Try For Fat Loss!

Losing weight isn’t just about cutting calories—it’s about eating the right foods that support fat loss while keeping you energized. If you're on a weight loss journey, you've probably heard that protein is essential for managing hunger, boosting metabolism, and supporting muscle retention.

However, keeping track of all your nutrients can be challenging with a hectic schedule. Gen Cohen, a weight loss coach and fitness influencer who successfully lost 23 kg (50 lbs), shared her ‘busy girl edition’ of top high-protein foods that helped her achieve her goals. Here’s what she swears by:

High-Protein Foods for Effective Weight Loss

1. Greek Yogurt

Gen recommends plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. It packs around 17g of protein per serving and can be used in smoothies, parfaits, or even as a base for protein-packed desserts.

2. Protein-Packed Flapjacks

A convenient breakfast option, Gen’s version of flapjacks contained 14g of protein per serving. She paired them with pre-cooked frozen breakfast sausages and eggs for an easy, high-protein meal.

3. High-Protein Milkshake

To keep hunger at bay, Gen consumed protein-packed milkshakes with 26g of protein. She mixed them into coffee and smoothies or drank them alone as a quick meal replacement.

4. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Eggs are a simple yet powerful protein source, offering 12g of protein per serving. Gen used them as a breakfast option, added them to salads, or included them in snack plates.

5. Granola with Oats and Honey

Instead of reaching for sugary desserts, Gen opted for protein-rich granola with 13g of protein per serving. She used it as a topping for oatmeal, fruit bowls, and parfaits to satisfy sweet cravings.

6. Cottage Cheese

With 14g of protein per serving, cottage cheese became a staple in Gen’s diet. She enjoyed it with eggs, mixed it into dips, or ate it as a standalone snack.

7. Chicken Breast Chunks

A well-known protein powerhouse, chicken breast delivers 21g of protein per serving. Gen used it in salads, stir-fries, and other easy meal prep recipes.

8. Teriyaki Chicken with Rice

Gen’s go-to for a quick, balanced meal, this dish contains 31g of protein per serving. She paired it with rice and steamed vegetables for a nutritious lunch or dinner option.

9. Protein Bars

For on-the-go snacking, Gen relied on protein bars with 20g of protein per serving. She kept them in her gym bag, car, or purse for quick energy between meals.

Incorporating these high-protein foods into your diet can make a significant difference in your weight loss journey. They not only help curb cravings but also ensure you stay full longer while maintaining muscle mass. Whether you’re meal-prepping or grabbing a quick snack, these options can support your fitness goals effortlessly!

Would you try these protein-packed foods in your diet? Let us know!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)