Weight Loss Journey: Fat Loss Expert And Mother Of Two Reveals How She Lost 37 Kg, Shares Her Fitness Secrets

When people think about fitness, all that comes to mind is trendy diets, gym memberships, weight-loss hacks, and more. It is common to ignore that the most effective remedies and usually simple and natural. Dr Kashmi Sharma, a committed fat loss expert, pathologist, and mother of two toddlers, says that the easiest way to stay fit, active, and healthy is to stay consistent and disciplined. Her inspiring story of losing 37 kilos in three years shows that a natural approach to weight loss is effective and long-lasting.

She shares that a stressful medical practice, combined with motherhood, gave her very little time for herself. As her schedule grew more demanding, her health took a backseat. Frustrated and eager to change her life, she turned to the internet in search of answers. She read countless transformation stories and fitness journeys, but one stood out the most—the story of Jitendra Chouksey. His approach to fitness was refreshingly simple and easy, shattering the myth that staying healthy required extreme measures. Inspired, Dr Kashmi decided it was time to take control of her health.

Small Changes, Big Impact

She didn’t rely on fancy gym equipment or drastic restrictions in her diet. Instead, she focused on small, sustainable changes—home workouts, wholesome home-cooked meals, and a mindset shift. No pressure and no stress—just steady progress.

Her Diet and Fitness Routine

Dr Kashmi firmly believed in balance. She tracked her nutrition, ensuring she got enough protein, but she didn't deprive herself. Pizza, momos, biryani, even ice cream—all fit within her macros, allowing her to enjoy her favorite foods guilt-free. Her workouts were short and effective, lasting 45 minutes to an hour.

Fitness Mantras That Worked

She boils down her success to a few key principles:

Consistency Over Perfection – Showing up regularly matters more than an intense but short-lived effort.

Keep It Simple – Fitness doesn’t have to be complicated to be effective.

Trust the Experts – She followed her coach’s advice rather than relying on trial and error.

Home Cooking Wins – Flexible eating made it easier to stay on track without feeling restricted.

Her Best Advice

Dr Kashmi believes real change comes from showing up every single day, no matter the occasion. Whether it’s a celebration, a vacation, or a busy workweek, consistency is what keeps progress steady. The journey isn’t about competing with others—it’s about staying true to yourself.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)