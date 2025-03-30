In the modern fitness era, multiple diets seem to be the guiding success to weight loss. Be it keto, paleo, intermittent fasting, or more, each kind of diet suggests a different way to lose weight and get a healthier and stronger body.

In a video that is now going viral all over social media, a woman introduces a new diet to the world, called the 'Switch On' diet. Sherrie, a freelance model based in Seoul, has shared a video describing the switches she made to her diet that led to her losing 4 Kg in 6 days.

“I have lost 4 kilos in six days and this is how I did it. First, let me break down 'Switch On (diet)', which actually helped me keep the weight off for a really long time. It is a 4-week program developed by a Korean doctor that actually helps you activate your fat metabolism while preventing muscle loss and improving your insulin resistance,” said the model in the video.

Losing Fat Without Losing Muscle: The 'Switch On' Diet Explained

Shedding excess weight while preserving muscle mass requires a strategic approach to nutrition, and Sherrie achieved this by following a high-protein diet. She avoided caffeine, alcohol, processed meats, and sugar while incorporating intermittent fasting into her routine.

What is the 'Switch On' Diet?

Sherrie shared an in-depth breakdown of this diet, outlining the foods to eat and avoid, along with a structured meal plan.

Explaining the process, she said, "The first week focuses on detox and gut reset with protein shakes, vegetables, and high-protein meals. The second week is dedicated to muscle recovery with protein-rich meals and fasting. In the third week, fat-burning is accelerated through extended fasting and increased protein intake."

How Does the 'Switch On' Diet Work?

According to the video, this diet prompts the body to utilize stored fat for energy without compromising muscle mass. Additionally, it enhances insulin sensitivity and supports metabolic health by combining specific food choices with exercise and fasting cycles.

Sherrie outlined the diet in three phases:

Week 1: Detox and gut reset with protein shakes, vegetables, and high-protein meals.

Week 2: Muscle recovery phase with high-protein meals and intermittent fasting.

Week 3: Increased fat-burning phase, incorporating more fasting and high-protein foods.

Foods to Avoid and Include

The diet restricts certain items, including caffeine, carbohydrates, and sugar. Instead, it encourages consumption of multigrain rice, lean boiled meats, cheese, eggs, and fruits.

Restricted Foods:

► Caffeine

► Carbohydrates

► Dairy

► Alcohol

► Sugar

► Saturated fats

► Processed meats

Allowed Foods:

► Multigrain rice

► Lean boiled meats

► Fish

► Skinless chicken

► Nuts

► Milk

► Beans

► Cheese

► Eggs

► Fruits

Who Created the 'Switch On' Diet?

Reports from Medium and other sources suggest that the diet was developed by Dr. Yong-Woo Park, with a focus on restoring metabolic balance and addressing insulin resistance.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)