Western Diet High In Salt, Sugar, And Fat May Increase Lung Cancer Risk By Fueling Tumour Growth, Study Reveals

New Delhi: Western diet, often high in salt, sugar and fat, has the potential to raise the risk of cancer in the lungs, finds a study.

Previous research has shown the link between poor diet and cancers of organs like the liver and pancreas; thus the long-term impact of diet has been well studied.

"Lung cancer has not traditionally been thought of as a dietary-related disease," said Ramon Sun, Associate Professor and director of the University of Florida’s Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research.

"Diseases like pancreatic cancer or liver cancer, yes. However, when it comes to lung cancer, the idea that diet could play a role is rarely discussed," Sun added.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, the team focussed on glycogen accumulation -- a storage molecule, made up of glucose, or a simple sugar. It has been found to accumulate at high levels across a variety of cancers and other diseases.

Through lab models and computer-guided models of glycogen stores in the lung, the researchers showed that in lung cancer, glycogen acts as an oncogenic metabolite, akin to a "giant lollipop for cancer's sweet tooth."

The more glycogen in the cancer cells, the bigger and worse the tumour growth.

When scientists fed mice a high-fat, high-fructose Western diet that supported more glycogen in the blood, lung tumours grew. When glycogen levels decreased, tumour growth did, too.

In short, the typical Western diet increases glycogen levels and glycogen feeds lung cancer tumours by providing their building blocks for growth, said the researchers.

Glycogen is an "exceptionally good predictor" of tumour growth and death in lung cancer patients, Sun said.

Sun called for greater emphasis on public awareness and policy-driven strategies to promote healthier dietary choices much like the anti-smoking campaign.

"Prioritising a nutrient-rich diet, maintaining an active lifestyle and minimising alcohol intake are foundational strategies for long-term health," the team said.