A post shared a deeply personal and painful experience, enduring a miscarriage in the first trimester. This sheds much-needed light on a subject that's so often steeped in hush, shame, and misunderstanding. Miscarriages, which occur within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, are more common than most realize and are frequently outside of anyone's control.

Dr Sangita Gandhi, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane shares how to protect your pregnancy in first trimester.

Most early miscarriages occur medically due to chromosomal issues, so the embryo isn't working properly and the body automatically ends the pregnancy. It's a hard fact to deal with, particularly if someone has done all the right things. Women often blame themselves, but actually, in most instances, something they have done wasn't the cause. Risk factors that are common include high levels of stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or thyroid disease, or even certain levels of caffeine use. But even women who take good care of themselves may suffer from miscarriage, making it emotionally harder.

Knowing warning signs such as heavy bleeding, severe cramping, or passage of tissue can assist in getting early medical attention. But all miscarriages do not display symptoms immediately. More important, however, is that women heed their bodies and do not suppress sensations of discomfort or fear. Emotional recovery is as important as physical healing. When someone shares their experience, it makes others feel less isolated and allows for more open conversation.

For women trying to conceive, the priority needs to be general wellness. Healthy eating, regular gentle exercise, and sound sleeping habits all contribute. Taking prenatal vitamins prior to conception, particularly folic acid, promotes early fetal development and prevents some birth defects. During pregnancy, stress should be managed through simple activity like walking, meditation, or journaling, and avoiding hard physical work, alcohol, or smoking. Even things like long travel or strenuous exercise must be discussed with a doctor because every pregnancy is different.

Mental well-being is equally important. A miscarriage, no matter at what stage, may leave one with psychological scars. Women need time to grieve, to be cared for, and to know it's okay not to be okay. Some of them will need guidance or groups to work through the grieving process, and some will heal through quiet reflection or through sharing their ordeal. What is important is to give oneself space and empathy to heal before one thinks about what to do next.

This story is a reminder that being pregnant is an uncertain journey. Although it is one of hope and healing, at certain times it can be one of heartbreak. The candour of such experiences helps put the spotlight on a subject that has remained veiled for too long. It is an appeal for greater compassion, greater awareness, and greater candour, because behind so many smiles are unspoken conversations that need to be heard with empathy and compassion.