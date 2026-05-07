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NewsHealthWhat causes swimming pool eye infection? Expert reveals symptoms, cure & dos and don’ts
SWIMMING POOL INFECTIONS

What causes swimming pool eye infection? Expert reveals symptoms, cure & dos and don’ts

A dip in a cool pool may seem like the perfect way to beat the summer heat but this can also bring unexpected and irritating eye problems. Expert reveals symptoms you shoul look out for, cure, and dos & don’ts to keep in mind while swimming.

 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Contaminated pool water can put your eyes at risk
  • Choose pools that look clean and are regularly maintained
  • Always rinse your eyes gently with clean water after swimming
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What causes swimming pool eye infection? Expert reveals symptoms, cure & dos and don’tsPic Credit: Freepik

During the blistering summers, a dip in a cool pool can seem like the perfect way to beat the heat. Sad news is that this can also bring unexpected and irritating eye problems. These issues can range from redness, itching, to infections, and blurred vision. Poorly maintained or contaminated pool water and a lack of preventive measures while swimming can put your eyes at risk. 

Dr Sanjay Gandhi, Cataract, Lasik & Glaucoma Surgeon, SRG Eye Hospital, Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Ahmedabad, reveals, "Eye irritation after swimming is usually seen when the pool water is not maintained properly, or the chlorine level is not balanced. Germs can still survive in such water and enter the eyes while swimming. Contact lenses make this worse, as they can hold contaminated water close to the eye."

What are the symptoms of eye infections?

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Dr Gandhi says, "Pool-related irritation may show up as red, feel sore, itchy, or unusually watery. Some may complain of a sandy feeling, mild swelling, or discomfort in bright light. Pain, sticky discharge, or blurred vision should be taken seriously."

What is the cure of eye infections?

Treatment depends on whether it is irritation, allergy, or infection. "Mild irritation may settle with clean water rinsing and lubricating eye drops. If symptoms continue, an eye doctor may prescribe antibiotic or antiviral drops. Self-medication with steroid eye drops should be avoided," reveals Dr Gandhi.

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What precautions should you take for prevention?

Dr Gandhi advises choosing pools that look clean and are regularly maintained. Swimming goggles are useful because they limit direct exposure of the eyes to pool water. After swimming, try not to rub your eyes. It may feel relieving for a moment, but it can actually make the irritation worse and push germs deeper onto the eye surface. 

What dos and don’ts should you keep in mind?

Always rinse your face and eyes gently with clean water after swimming. Remove contact lenses before entering the pool. Don’t share towels, goggles, or eye drops with others. Don’t continue swimming if the eyes are already red, painful, or infected.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

 

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Ananya Kaushal

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