What Dementia Means For Older Adults: Expert Insights On Causes, Early Warning Signs, And How Families Can Manage Care

Dementia is one of the most pressing health challenges faced by elderly populations today. Far beyond being a simple part of aging, dementia is a medical condition that gradually impairs memory, reasoning, behaviour, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. With millions of people in India already affected and the numbers projected to rise, understanding dementia—its symptoms, causes, and care strategies—has become more important than ever.

In this article, experts share valuable insights on what dementia really is, how it impacts older adults, and the best ways to manage and support those living with it.

Dementia: A Syndrome, Not a Single Disease

Dr Anirudh R. Deshmukh, Neurologist, Kailash Hospital explains: “Dementia is a syndrome, not a single disease, marked by a gradual decline in memory, reasoning, and daily functioning. Common signs include forgetfulness, repetitive questioning, difficulty making decisions, and changes in behavior. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, though vascular dementia and others also exist.”

India currently has nearly 5 million people living with dementia, with projections indicating this number will increase sharply. While a complete cure remains elusive, early diagnosis, medical intervention, and comprehensive care can slow the progression and improve quality of life. Families can provide crucial support by offering emotional comfort, encouraging daily activities, and maintaining a safe, structured environment.

Preventive steps such as a balanced diet, good sleep, regular exercise, and active social and cognitive engagement play a key role in lowering risk and promoting healthy aging.

Dementia Is Not Normal Aging

Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD - Neurology, Aakash Healthcare, highlights a common misconception: “Many people mistakenly believe dementia to be part and parcel of aging. In reality, it is not a natural outcome of growing older. Dementia results from brain cell damage, which disrupts communication between different brain regions.”

The most recognisable symptoms include memory loss, confusion, difficulty with language, mood swings, and impaired problem-solving abilities. Unlike occasional forgetfulness that comes with age, dementia is progressive and significantly interferes with daily functioning.

Early medical assessment can make a big difference by identifying the type of dementia and guiding treatment strategies, such as medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes. This also gives families time to prepare and create a supportive environment.

Practical coping strategies suggested include:

Routine and Structure: Regular daily schedules provide comfort and reduce confusion.

Cognitive Engagement: Reading, puzzles, music, and conversations stimulate the brain.

Physical Activity: Light exercises like walking or yoga improve mood and brain health.

Nutrition and Sleep: A balanced diet and quality sleep strengthen overall well-being.

Social Interaction: Family and community engagement reduce isolation and depression.

Caregiver Support: Families and caregivers must also take care of their own well-being to prevent burnout.

Patience and reassurance are essential, as individuals with dementia may feel frustrated or anxious. Compassionate care helps them maintain dignity and emotional stability.

Understanding Dementia Beyond Memory Loss

Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist, CEO & Co-founder of Epoch Elder Care, emphasizes the complexity of the condition: “Dementia is not just about memory loss—it affects reasoning, comprehension, behaviour, and daily functioning. It is relentless, progressive, and unforgiving.”

She explains how dementia often begins with short-term memory issues: “People may still recall their childhood or identity, but forget what they ate for breakfast. Recognizing such differences helps families distinguish between normal forgetfulness and dementia.”

Currently, around 9 million people in India are living with dementia, many of them elderly. Families often struggle to provide care at home, which makes awareness and early recognition essential. By identifying unusual patterns of forgetfulness or behavior, families can seek timely medical support.

Lifestyle and risk factors play a major role:

Chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and hearing loss increase dementia risk.

Social isolation and lack of cognitive stimulation worsen symptoms.

Preventive lifestyle choices—healthy eating, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and lifelong learning—can reduce risk and strengthen brain health.

Dementia is not a single illness but a collection of symptoms that deeply affect the lives of older adults and their families. While there is currently no cure, early diagnosis, lifestyle adjustments, medical care, and strong emotional support can help manage the condition effectively.

As experts emphasise, dementia must be approached with awareness, compassion, and a whole-person perspective. With proper care strategies and community support, elderly individuals living with dementia can still experience dignity, comfort, and a meaningful quality of life.