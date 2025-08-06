What Does Drinking Ajwain Water Do To Your Body: 5 Reasons To Start Now

Ajwain water is a traditional remedy that’s been quietly working its magic in Indian households for generations. Made by soaking or boiling ajwain seeds, also known as carom seeds in water, this simple drink works wonders due to being packed with carminative, antimicrobial, and liver-protective properties, ajwain water can support your body in more ways than you might expect.

Here are 5 powerful benefits of drinking ajwain water:

1. Improved Digestion

One of the most well-known benefits of ajwain water is its ability to relieve digestive discomfort. If you’re someone who often feels bloated, gassy, or heavy after meals, this could be a game-changer. Ajwain contains compounds like thymol, which help stimulate gastric juices, making it easier for your body to break down food. It can also ease indigestion, acidity, and even mild cramps.

Tip: Sip a glass of warm ajwain water first thing in the morning or after a heavy meal for best results.

2. Stronger Immunity

Ajwain seeds are naturally antimicrobial and antifungal, meaning they help the body fight off harmful bacteria and viruses. Drinking ajwain water regularly can support your immune system, especially during seasonal changes or when you’re feeling run down. It may also help soothe a sore throat or mild respiratory discomfort due to its expectorant properties.

3. May Support Weight Loss

While ajwain water isn’t a miracle fat burner, it can gently support your weight management goals by improving digestion and reducing water retention. A healthy digestive system can have a big impact on your metabolism, nutrient absorption, and even cravings. It may also help curb bloating, making you feel lighter and more energised throughout the day.

Tip: Pair with a balanced diet and movement for noticeable results over time.

4. Natural Detox for the Body

Ajwain water can act as a gentle detoxifier, helping your body flush out toxins and stay balanced. It may support liver function, which is crucial for your body’s natural detoxification processes. This can lead to clearer skin, improved energy levels, and better gut health over time.

Tip: To make the most of ajwain water’s gentle detoxifying effects, try drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning, at least 30 minutes before breakfast.

5. Relief from Acidity and Heartburn

If you’re prone to acidity or acid reflux, ajwain water can be a soothing remedy. Thanks to its alkaline nature, it helps neutralise excess stomach acid and calm irritation in the digestive tract.

Tip: drink it warm, not hot, about 30 minutes after meals. This helps settle the stomach and neutralise excess acid without interfering with digestion.

How to Make Ajwain Water:

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp ajwain seeds

• 1 cup water

Method:

Boil the seeds in water for 5 minutes, then let it cool slightly. Strain and drink warm. Alternatively, you can soak the seeds overnight and drink the infused water in the morning.

Drinking ajwain water daily is an easy, affordable habit that can make a meaningful difference in your digestion, immunity, and overall wellbeing. Sometimes, the simplest remedies truly are the most powerful and this one starts with a single glass.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)