What Every Parent Needs To Know About HMPV And Hearing Loss Risks

A human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is a virus from the Pneumoviridae family, which also contains RSV. This has recently been linked to upper respiratory infections. HMPV was first identified in 2001. HMPV is often considered a mild cold, but sometimes it leads to pneumonia or inflammation of the airways. Some of the symptoms may include wheezing, chest pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, extreme fatigue, dehydration, or a persistent fever.

While HMPV primarily produces respiratory illness, secondary effects due to chronic episodes of ear infection may lead to serious, and even permanent loss of hearing. Those who will be most adversely affected by infection include infants and elderly patients and all individuals with medical conditions like asthma, COPD, or an altered immune response system. Raja S., Founder and Managing Director, Hearzap shares connection between HMPV and hearing loss.

Symptoms in children

● Runny Nose or Nasal Congestion: A frequent complaint that leads to breathing difficulty.

● Hushed Hearing: The patient might feel distant or not too clear hearing of the sounds. In most cases, this occurs with fluid in the middle ear secondary to Eustachian tube dysfunction or otitis media (acute).

● Aching Throat: This condition is generalized pain in the throat; it might hurt more while swallowing.

● Fever: Elevated temperature with or without chills or sweating.

● Shortness of Breath: In the more severe forms, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath may be present.

● Lightheadedness: In the most severe forms, inflammation involving the inner ear (labyrinthitis) can result in dizziness or loss of balance, and is sometimes associated with alterations in hearing.

The Connection Between HMPV and Hearing Loss



It has been shown that infections caused by HMPV lead to inflammation in the upper respiratory tract that can disrupt the Eustachian tube's ability to function normally. The Eustachian tube is an opening between the middle ear and the back of the throat; it helps in regulating air pressure in the ear. When it becomes blocked with swelling or mucus, fluid accumulates in the middle ear, creating an ideal breeding ground for bacterial or viral growth that might lead to otitis media.

Short-term hearing impairment: Fluid accumulates in the middle ear that prevents proper transmission of sound vibrations. This is commonly a temporary type of hearing loss that resolves with the eradication of the infection and the drainage of fluid from the ear.

Persistent otitis media resulting in eardrum damage:Recurrent or chronic infection leads to chronic otitis media that can cause scarring of the tympanic membrane and ossicles (the tiny bones in the ear) or surrounding tissues. It can cause tympanosclerosis and permanent conductive hearing loss.

Cochlear hearing loss: If it affects the inner ear (cochlea), especially with serious or chronic infections and inflammation then it is Sensorineural Hearing Loss. Sensorineural damage is usually permanent, unlike conductive hearing loss.

Prevention and Management



● Vaccination and Hygiene: Currently, no vaccine for HMPV has been licensed; however, a number are under development. Meanwhile, the prevention of infection may be enhanced through the promotion of good hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing and the avoidance of crowded areas when outbreaks are present.

● Ear Infection Treatment: If an ear infection is not treated promptly, it may lead to permanent damage. A person who is suspected to have bacterial infection must receive antibiotics before the situation gets worse.

● Monitoring and Hearing Tests: Children who are prone to recurrent episodes of respiratory and/or ear infections have regular monitoring of hearing, as early signs of hearing loss must be detected early in the disease.

● Oxygen Therapy: In such cases of patients with labored breathing, usually associated with acute respiratory infections or hypoxia, oxygen therapy will be used. Oxygen delivered by nasal cannula or face mask ensures adequate oxygenation, reduces shortness of breath and the complication of hypoxia.

● IV Fluids: IV fluids will be used to rehydrate the body quickly whenever dehydration is experienced due to fever, vomiting, or insufficient intake of fluid. These fluids directly infused into the vein will restore vital electrolytes and rapidly rehydrate the body.

● Corticosteroids: These drugs decrease inflammation in the airways and lungs, which helps improve breathing. They are administered orally, intravenously, or through inhalation, depending on the level of symptoms. Corticosteroids help treat inflammation due to asthma or other respiratory infections by alleviating the symptoms immediately and preventing further complications.

