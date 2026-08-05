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What is analogue paneer? Why Maharashtra banned it and how to identify real paneer

Maharashtra has banned the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer due to health risks and misleading practices in the food industry. Authorities also highlighted how consumers can identify real paneer and avoid unsafe, non-dairy substitutes.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
What is analogue paneer? Why Maharashtra banned it and how to identify real paneer
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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