/What is analogue paneer? Why Maharashtra banned it and how to identify real paneer

The Maharashtra government has announced a strict ban on the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer, raising concerns about food safety and consumer awareness. This move comes after authorities found widespread misuse of non-dairy paneer being sold as real paneer in the market.
The decision aims to protect public health and ensure that consumers are not misled while purchasing dairy products.
Here’s everything you need to know about analogue paneer, why it has been banned, and how you can identify the real one.
Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute for traditional paneer. Instead of milk, it is made using vegetable oils, starch, emulsifiers, and other additives.
It is much cheaper to produce than regular paneer and usually contains lower protein. It may also include hydrogenated fats, trans fats, and high levels of saturated fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and inflammation.
The government has banned the manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transport, and sale of analogue paneer across the state for one year.
This decision was taken after a year-long inspection and monitoring drive by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). The findings showed that around 35.4% of samples did not meet safety standards, indicating that the problem was widespread.
Authorities also found that many hotels, restaurants, and food businesses were using analogue paneer without informing customers, which raised serious concerns about transparency and safety.
The government has warned of strict action against those who break the rules. Offenders may face severe punishment, including imprisonment and heavy fines.
In serious cases where unsafe food causes harm, penalties can range from jail terms to fines up to ₹10 lakh or more, depending on the situation.
With the ban in place, it becomes important for consumers to know how to identify real paneer:
Check the texture: Real paneer is soft and slightly crumbly, while analogue paneer may feel rubbery or too firm.
Taste and smell: Genuine paneer has a mild, milky taste. Artificial paneer may taste oily or slightly artificial.
Heating test: When cooked, real paneer softens, whereas analogue paneer can become hard or chewy.
Ingredient check: Always check labels; real paneer is made from milk, while analogue paneer contains oils and additives.
The FDA has stated that selling analogue paneer as real paneer is misleading and considered an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Investigations also revealed that such products were often sold without proper labels, packaging, or traceability, making it difficult to track their source and ensure safety.
The ban on analogue paneer is a major step towards ensuring food safety and protecting consumers from unhealthy and misleading products. It also highlights the need for greater awareness about what we eat. By being more careful and informed, consumers can make better choices and avoid potential health risks.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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