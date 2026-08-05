/What is Chandipura virus? Symptoms, prevention, treatment, and why WHO says early action can save lives

Chandipura virus symptoms: Gujarat is in the middle of a worrying health scare. The Chandipura virus outbreak has turned serious, with 22 children losing their lives so far. Out of 184 suspected cases, 35 have tested positive for CHPV infection, according to the state health department. What makes this especially hard to digest is that every single confirmed case has been in a child under 15.
This isn't a new virus by any means, it tends to show up every monsoon, when the insects that spread it become more active. Doctors are quick to point out that there's still no vaccine or antiviral treatment for it, which is exactly why catching the symptoms early matters so much.
The World Health Organization describes Chandipura virus (CHPV) as part of the Rhabdoviridae family, and it's known to cause Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in parts of western, central and southern India, mostly during the rainy months. It spreads through insects, sandflies, mosquitoes, and ticks. In Gujarat specifically, the sandfly Phlebotomus papatasi has been pinned down as the main carrier. The virus actually gets its name from where it was first discovered, back in 1965, in a village called Chandipura in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.
What it does to the body is serious, it causes encephalitis, or swelling of the brain, and children under 15 bear the brunt of it.
Unlike a cold or flu, this isn't something that passes from one person to another directly. It spreads only through insect bites, specifically from sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. And in Gujarat's case, it's that one particular sandfly species driving most of the transmission.
Homes with poor sanitation, badly managed waste, or living conditions where insects can breed easily are naturally at higher risk.
Speaking on the situation, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya had said yesterday, "Today, our team in Gandhinagar is in discussions with doctors at all PHCs, CHCs, and civil hospitals across Gujarat regarding treatment, and we hope that not a single patient will die in the hospital right now. Our team and our doctors are working tirelessly. There is no definitive cure. There is no medicine, and no treatment. Doctors are treating it based on symptoms."
He also urged people not to panic or fall for rumours doing the rounds. His advice was fairly practical: patch up any cracks in mud or clay walls right away, and if a child shows symptoms like fever, vomiting or convulsions, rush them to the nearest government district hospital immediately. He also asked citizens to cooperate with health department teams working on the ground.
It usually starts off looking like a regular flu, but can escalate fast in severe cases.
Early on, you might notice symptoms like a high fever, bad headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and vomiting. If things get worse, symptoms can include persistent cough, confusion, altered consciousness, trouble breathing, seizures, coma, and brain inflammation (encephalitis).
According to WHO, in children this can move terrifyingly fast, sometimes turning fatal within just 48 to 72 hours after symptoms first appear.
WHO has flagged that kids under 15 are far more vulnerable to this infection than adults. If a child develops fever alongside anything neurological like seizures, confusion, or loss of consciousness, they need to get to a hospital immediately, especially during monsoon.
Not yet. There's currently no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine available for Chandipura virus.
That said, WHO notes that catching it early, getting the child hospitalised quickly, and providing supportive care can genuinely improve their chances. Speed matters here, since the virus can lead to brain swelling and organ damage if left untreated.
Since it all comes down to insect bites, prevention is really about cutting off exposure. WHO suggests avoiding sandfly, mosquito and tick bites as the first line of defence, along with keeping homes and surroundings clean and managing waste properly so insects don't get a chance to breed in the first place. Simple steps like using mosquito nets and repellents, and wearing full-sleeved clothes, especially in the evenings, can go a long way too. On top of that, supporting local insect-control efforts, such as insecticide spraying in the area, helps keep the risk down at a community level.
If your child suddenly develops fever along with vomiting, seizures or unusual drowsiness, don't wait, get medical help right away. Chandipura virus infections aren't extremely common, but they can turn fatal quickly in young children if treatment gets delayed. With monsoon season here, this is exactly the time to stay alert.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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