What Is Dyslexia? Know Causes, Symptoms, And Effective Management

Dyslexia is a common learning disorder that affects a child’s ability to read, write, and spell. Because of dyslexia, which affects how one’s brain processes sounds and symbols, such people are highly intelligent and creative but will experience difficulties in processing language. This is not a learning disability, nor is it associated with vision impairment, but a neurodevelopment disability that needs attention at an early age.

What Causes Dyslexia?

It is still unknown what causes dyslexia, although studies indicate that it may well be hereditary. It is associated with some genes to do with how the brain processes reading and language skills. Dyslexia can also be caused by the environmental factors to which a child may be exposed during the early developmental process.

The following are some common indicators of dyslexia shared by Dr. Puneet Kant Arora - Consultant and HOD Neurosurgery. Manipal Hopsital Gurugram:

• Spelling basic phrases is difficult.

• Having trouble learning letter names

• Problems telling apart letters with similar shapes, such as “d” and “b” or “p” and “q.”

• Rhyming challenges

• Aversion to reading aloud in class

• Mispronouncing words

• Having difficulties comprehending nursery rhymes or rhyming song lyrics

Though these symptoms may differ, frustration or low self-esteem is the eventual outcome if the condition is not treated in children.

How is Dyslexia Diagnosed?

Dyslexia screening entails assessment of the youngster's development history, scholastic performance, as well as language capabilities. There are various instruments that are employed in assessing the students’ reading and writing as well as evaluating their language proficiency and their cognitive skills. Sophisticated tools and approaches are also used to determine the particular difficulties of the person.

Management and Support Ascents

In this case there is no known cure for dyslexia, but in-depth interventions can enhance learning and overall life experience. The secret is in the concept of involving an overall perspective that concentrates on the needs of the person. Some common methods include:

1. Personalised Learning Plans

Phonological and multisensory teaching approaches encompass separate teaching methodologies for teaching children how to read, write, and comprehend in the most effective way.

2. Speech and Language Therapy

Since speech therapy involves applying specific techniques concerning the communication skills of an individual, then sessions aimed at speech and language therapy will have a positive impact in enhancing the confidence of an individual when using language.

3. Assistive Technologies

That is why applications such as text-to-speech or any other audiobooks or specialised educational applications are helpful for dyslexia learners.

4. Parental and Teacher Training

It is important that the parents and teacher are informed about the child’s needs so that they afford the child similar support at home and at school. This includes explaining to them about the condition and giving them tools that will assist the child to progress.

5. Counselling and Other Client Consultation Services

As essential as focusing on the cognitive aspect of learning, it is necessary to work through the emotional ones as well that dyslexia may cause. Individual counselling allows for developing personal protective factors such as constructive attitudes towards learning, hope, and self-efficacy.

Sometimes it often creates a situation where a certain percentage of school-going children are dyslexic, but due to lack of awareness, they have not been diagnosed. This is where spreading awareness and inclusivity comes into play. With such general understanding and focus on teaching children with dyslexia in the society, these children can be in a position to have more opportunities to learn without stigma and discrimination.