/What is emotional detox? Experts explain why it matters for your mental health

Self-care used to mean gym routines and green juices, not anymore. These days, people are just as focused on what's happening inside their heads as what's happening to their bodies, and one idea keeps popping up: emotional detox.
While detox diets and fitness plans are already familiar, emotional detox is a relatively new idea for many. This raises an important question: what exactly does it mean, and is it truly worth the attention it is getting?
Emotional detox simply means clearing out negative emotions and healthily managing feelings. Just like the body needs detox to remove toxins, the mind also needs a reset to release stress, anxiety, anger, and emotional buildup.
Instead of suppressing emotions, emotional detox focuses on recognising, understanding, and processing them. The goal is to feel lighter, more balanced, and mentally clear in everyday life.
According to Sumi Lazar, Pranic Healing Instructor, Healer, Trustee, World Pranic Healing, India, says, "Physical detoxification has become quite a common trend in the process of taking care of oneself; emotional detoxing is just as necessary as the former, as the energies generated by our thoughts and emotions affect our health."
She also explains that stress, sadness, disappointment, anger, and fear all generate heavier, denser energies which accumulate, resulting in fatigue and ill health on mental and emotional levels. In the same way as we detox our physical body, we should also cleanse and refresh our energy body from time to time.
Emotional detox does not mean ignoring or hiding your feelings. In fact, it is about understanding and managing them healthily.
According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, says, "We all go through emotional ups and downs at some point in our lives. Emotional detoxification is about adopting healthy techniques for managing emotions, trauma and tension instead of trying to suppress any untoward feelings and be cheerful at all times. It can help prevent stress from taking a toll on your mental and physical wellbeing."
This approach encourages people to accept their emotions instead of forcing constant positivity, which can often do more harm than good.
According to Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director, Psychiatry at Asian Hospital, highlights how the definition of self-care is evolving. She says that for years, self-care focused mainly on physical health: healthy eating, exercise, skincare, and proper sleep, but now the focus is shifting toward emotional well-being as well.
She explains that the idea of emotional detox is gaining popularity as people adopt practices that help manage emotions and reduce stress. These include journaling, mindfulness, meditation, therapy, spending time in nature, setting boundaries, and taking breaks from constant digital distractions.
You don’t need complicated routines to start emotional detox. Small, consistent habits can make a big difference:
Writing your thoughts in a journal
Practising mindfulness or meditation
Talking openly with someone you trust
Setting healthy personal boundaries
Reducing screen time and digital stress
Do these regularly, and you'll likely feel lighter.
Although the term “emotional detox” may sound like a trend, the idea behind it is not new. Psychology has long emphasised the importance of recognising and processing emotions. In today’s fast-paced and stressful lifestyle, emotional self-care is becoming just as important as physical fitness.
Emotional detox may sound like a new buzzword, but its importance is very real. Taking care of your emotions is just as essential as taking care of your body. As more people recognise the impact of emotional health on overall well-being, emotional detox is likely to become a key part of self-care routines. In the end, it’s not just about feeling good; it’s about living a more balanced and healthier life.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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